Glickenhaus names drivers for Portimao WEC debut

Glickenhaus is one of the three teams entered in the Hypercar class of the WEC in 2021 along with Toyota and Alpine, with several more manufacturers set to arrive in the next two years based on cars built on either the LMDh or the Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) rulebook.

Back in January, Glickenhaus revealed a seven-driver roster for its step up to WEC, but stopped short of announcing the driver combination for its two machines.

While that is still yet to be fully revealed, Glickenhaus has now announced that Briscoe, Dumas and Westrbrook will drive the team’s sole 007 LMH in Portugal next month.

The team has scaled down to a single entry for its debut, the newly-built #709 car, as the team’s original car will be completely rebuilt following a planned 30-hour test at Aragon later this month.

Glickenhaus expects both its cars to be present at Monza in July as well as the rescheduled Le Mans 24 Hours in August.

Briscoe joined Glickenhaus after losing his seat with Wayne Taylor Racing at the end of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, and the Portimao race will mark his first entry in the WEC outside of Le Mans.

Dumas, meanwhile, remains a Porsche factory driver despite his deal with Glickenhaus, and has experience of the Rebellion R-13 that races on in WEC this year as the Alpine A480.

Westbrook, a stalwart of Ford’s GTE programme, was left without a drive following Aston Martin’s decision to abruptly leave the WEC’s GTE Pro class at the end of the 2020 season.

The Glickenhaus announcement leaves Gustavo Menezes, Olivier Pla, Pipo Derani and Franck Mailleux on the sidelines at Portimao.

