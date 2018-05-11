G-Drive could add more WEC races to 2018 schedule

The G-Drive Racing squad is looking at taking in more FIA World Endurance Championship races this year after taking LMP2 class honours at Spa last weekend.

Team boss Roman Rusinov explained that the long-time WEC entrant is considering a number of options to expand its WEC programme with its Oreca 07 after opting to focus on the European Le Mans Series in 2018.

Spa is at the moment one of only two scheduled WEC appearances for the 2015 LMP2 class champion team, which is again running under the TDS Racing umbrella, alongside the Le Mans 24 Hours next month.

Rusinov said: "We'd definitely love to do some more WEC races after Le Mans. Silverstone is a possibility, but we'd need to figure out how to do it [because there is an ELMS race on the same bill]."

He also expressed a desire to do the Sebring 1000 WEC race next March.

Participating in the Asian races in Shanghai and Fuji races would be difficult for G-Drive courtesy of its involvement in the ELMS, but it does have a second Oreca chassis that it could bring into play.

Rusinov, Jean-Eric Vergne and Andrea Pizzitola took class victory at Spa by 21 seconds after the final-hour safety car wiped out much of an advantage of over one minute.

Pizzitola has yet to be confirmed alongside Rusinov and Vergne for Le Mans next month.

G-Drive opted against continuing in the WEC through the superseason because the oil company with which it shares its name, part of the Russian Gazprom organisation, sets its budgets on an annual basis.

A second car is fielded in its colours in the ELMS by the French Graff team, which will also run the car at Le Mans.