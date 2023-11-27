Subscribe
WEC
News

Full World Endurance Championship 2024 entry list

The 2024 season of the World Endurance Championship will feature 37 cars, split in 19:18 ratio between Hypercar and LMGT3. Check out the full entry list below.

Updated
Start action

 

Team Car Drivers

Hypercar - 19 cars
2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R

New Zealand Earl Bamber

United Kingdom Alex Lynn

TBA
5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963

Australia Matt Campell

Denmark Michael Christensen

France Frederic Makowiecki
6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963

France Kevin Estre

Germany Andre Lotterer

Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 HYBRID

United Kingdom Mike Conway

Japan Kamui Kobayashi

Netherlands Nyck de Vries
8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 HYBRID

Switzerland Sebastien Buemi

New Zealand Brendon Hartley

Japan Ryo Hirakawa
11 Isotta Fraschini Isotta Fraschini Tipo6-C

Mexico Alejandro Garcia

France Jean-Karl Vernay

TBA
12 Hertz Team Jota Porsche 963

United Kingdom Will Stevens

TBA

TBA
15 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8

Belgium Dries Vanthoor

TBA

TBA
20 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8

South Africa Sheldon van der Linde

TBA

TBA
35 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424

France Matthieu Vaxiviere

TBA

TBA

36

Alpine Endurance Team

 Alpine A424

France Nicolas Lapierre

TBA

TBA

38

 Hertz team Jota Porsche 963

Denmark Oliver Rasmussen

TBA
TBA

50

 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P

Italy Antonio Fuoco

TBA

TBA

51

 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P

Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi

TBA

TBA

63

 Lamborghini Iron Lynx Lamborghini SC63

Italy Mirko Bortolotti

TBA

TBA

83

 AF Corse Ferrari 499P

Poland Robert Kubica

TBA

TBA

93

 Peugeot TotalEnergies Peugeot 9X8

United Kingdom Paul di Resta

TBA

TBA

94

 Peugeot TotalEnergies Peugeot 9X8

France Loic Duval

TBA

TBA

99

 Proton Competition Porsche 963

United Kingdom Harry Tincknell

TBA

TBA

LMGT3 - 18 cars

27

 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3

United States Ian James

TBA

TBA

31

 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3

Brazil Augusto Farfus

TBA

TBA

46

 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3

Italy Valentino Rossi

TBA

TBA

54

 Vista AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3

Switzerland Thomas Flohr

Italy Francesco Castellacci

Italy Davide Rigon

55

 Vista AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3

France Francois Heriau

United States Simon Mann

Italy Alessio Rovera

59

 United Autosports McLaren 702S GT3 Evo Switzerland Gregoire Saucy
TBA
TBA

60

 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2

Italy Claudio Schiavoni

TBA

TBA

77

 Proton Competition Ford Mustang GT3

United Kingdom Ben Barker

TBA

TBA

78

 Akkodis ASP Team Lexus RC F GT3

South Africa Kelvin van der Linde

TBA

TBA

81

 TF Sport Corvette Z06 GT3.R

Ireland Charlie Eastwood

TBA

TBA

82

 TF Sport Corvette Z06 GT3.R

Spain Daniel Juncadella

TBA

TBA

85

 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2

Denmark Michelle Gatting

TBA
TBA

87

 Akkodis ASP Team Lexus RC F GT3

Argentina Jose Maria Lopez

TBA
TBA

88

 Proton Competition Ford Mustang GT3

United States Ryan Hardwick

TBA

TBA

91

 Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3 R

Austria Richard Lietz

TBA

TBA

92

 Manthey PureRXcing Porsche 911 GT3 R

Saint Kitts and Nevis Aliaksandr Malykhin

Germany Joel Sturm

Austria Klaus Bachler

95

 United Autosports McLaren 720S GT3 Evo

Japan Marino Sato

TBA

TBA

777

 D'Station Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3

Denmark Marco Sorsensen

TBA

TBA
