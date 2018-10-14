Sign in
WEC / Fuji / Race report

Fuji WEC: Kobayashi, Conway, Lopez get first 2018 win

Fuji WEC: Kobayashi, Conway, Lopez get first 2018 win
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
1h ago

Toyota secured another dominant FIA World Endurance Championship victory at Fuji, with Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez taking their first win of the 2018/19 superseason.

After losing pole position on Saturday, the #7 crew responded in emphatic fashion with an 11-second win over the sister #8 TS050 Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima and Fernando Alonso.

It marks Kobayashi and Conway's first WEC win since the 2016 Fuji race, as well as the first win in the series for Lopez.

The two Toyotas were once again in a league of their own, with the best of the non-hybrid LMP1s - the #1 Rebellion R-13 shared by Andre Lotterer, Neel Jani and Bruno Senna - ending up four laps down in third.

From eighth on the grid the #7 Toyota, started by Kobayashi, had carved its way through to second behind the polesitting #8 car by the end of the second lap on a wet track.

An off-sequence first pitstop set the #7 crew up to take command when a puncture for the MR Racing Ferrari spewed debris all over the main straight and brought out the safety car after 30 minutes.

Nakajima pitted the #8 Toyota just before the pitlane was closed, emerging behind Kobayashi, who inherited a five-second advantage when both men made their second stops to switch to dry tyres.

Buemi was able to catch Kobayashi in the third hour after taking over from Nakajima, but wasn't able to pass before Kobayashi finally pitted to hand over to Conway.

Conway pulled away to the tune of 20 seconds as the #8 car appeared to struggle with balance during Alonso's turn at the wheel, leading to a rear deck change when the Spaniard made way for Nakajima in the penultimate hour.

Lopez had taken over the #7 by this stage, maintaining the lead Conway had built, before Kobayashi returned to the cockpit for the final stint to take the chequered flag.

Rebellion came out on top in its battle against SMP Racing to finish as top privateer, although the Russian squad held a decisive edge during the wet first hour.

Jenson Button even led overall after the first 60 minutes by virtue of leaving his first pitstop very late in the #11 BR Engineering BR1, before inevitably falling behind the Toyotas.

But the pendulum swung back towards Rebellion when the track dried, and by the end of the second hour the #1 car had established itself in third, dropping off the lead lap in hour three.

The SMP podium challenge ended when the #11 car shared by Button, Vitaly Petrov and Mikhail Aleshin hit trouble in the penultimate hour and spent 12 minutes in the garage before recovering to fourth, 11 laps down.

Both the #3 Rebellion and #17 SMP entries retired. Gustavo Menezes crashed the #3 car exiting Turn 1 under the safety car, while the #17 stopped out on track late on, having already lost ground when a wheel parted company with the car.

ByKolles' solo ENSO CLM P1/01 was a distant fifth after struggling with turbo issues for much of the race, while DragonSpeed's customer BR1 retired from fourth place in the latter stages.

Jackie Chan DC Racing dominates LMP2

The LMP2 class was again dominated by Jackie Chan DC Racing, as the all-Malaysian #37 crew of Jazeman Jaafar, Weiron Tan and Nabil Jeffri came through for their first class win of the season.

Both Jota-Sport DCR Orecas benefitted by pitting just before the pitlane closed early on, and were given a comfortable buffer by nearest rivals TDS Racing when Matthieu Vaxiviere spun in the second hour.

Jaafar, Tan and Jeffri led the sister #38 car of Ho-Pin Tung, Stephane Richelmi and Gabriel Aubry by 26 seconds, with the #36 Signatech Alpine recovering from an early spin by Nicolas Lapierre to claim third.

The polesitting DragonSpeed Oreca endured a nightmare race, with Anthony Davidson slipping down the order in the early stages before any hopes of a first class podium were ended by a lengthy trip to the garage late on.

Ferrari heartbreak hands Porsche GTE honours

Porsche came through for an unlikely win in the GTE Pro class, with Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen extending their points advantage with a second victory of the season in the #92 911 RSR.

But their victory came as a result of the #71 AF Corse Ferrari of Sam Bird and Davide Rigon suffering a puncture in the penultimate hour, when it enjoyed a lead of 13 seconds.

After the early safety car which shuffled the order, it was the #82 BMW shared by Antonio Felix da Costa and Tom Blomqvist that took a net lead, but as the race progressed it became clear the M8 lacked the pace to win, slipping behind both the #71 Ferrari and the #92 Porsche in hour four.

But the German marque held on to take second, just ahead of the leading Ford GT of Harry Tincknell and Andy Priaulx.

James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi took a consolation fourth place for Ferrari in the #51 488 GTE, having also suffered a puncture just before the first-hour safety car and dropping to the rear of the class field.

Aston Martin again failed to convert its qualifying promise into a strong race result, with its pair of Vantage GTEs both dropping down after being caught out by the early safety car and ending up seventh and ninth.

Porsche made it a clean sweep of wins in GTE as Project 1 claimed its first-ever Am class win in the WEC.

Jorg Bergmeister, Egidio Perfetti and Patrick Lindsey came through a chaotic encounter to take honours ahead of the #88 Dempsey-Proton Porsche shared by Matteo Cairoli, Satoshi Hoshino and Giorgio Roda.

Cairoli caught and passed the #90 TF Sport Aston Martin in the final half-hour to take second, although the #88 car had held a sizeable advantage at the head of the class until Roda's stint.

Race results

Cla # Drivers Car Class Laps Time Gap
1 7 Japan Kamui Kobayashi
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 230 6:00'21.800  
2 8 Spain Fernando Alonso
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
Switzerland Sébastien Buemi 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 230 6:00'33.240 11.440
3 1 Germany Andre Lotterer
Brazil Bruno Senna
Switzerland Neel Jani 		Rebellion R13 LMP1 226 6:00'26.437 4 Laps
4 11 United Kingdom Jenson Button
Russian Federation Vitaly Petrov
Russian Federation Mikhail Aleshin 		BR Engineering BR1 LMP1 219 6:01'02.482 11 Laps
5 4 United Kingdom Oliver Webb
France Tom Dillmann
United Kingdom James Rossiter 		ENSO CLM P1/01 LMP1 219 6:01'25.636 11 Laps
6 37 Malaysia Nabil Jeffri
Malaysia Weiron Tan
Malaysia Jazeman Jaafar 		Oreca 07 LMP2 217 6:00'22.831 13 Laps
7 38 China Ho-Pin Tung
Monaco Stéphane Richelmi
France Gabriel Aubry 		Oreca 07 LMP2 217 6:00'48.918 13 Laps
8 36 France Nicolas Lapierre
France Pierre Thiriet
Brazil Andre Negrao 		Alpine A470 LMP2 217 6:01'07.229 13 Laps
9 28 France Jean-Eric Vergne
France François Perrodo
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Oreca 07 LMP2 216 6:01'11.992 14 Laps
10 50 France Romano Ricci
France Erwin Creed
Japan Keiko lhara		 Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 211 6:00'56.552 19 Laps
11 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 207 6:00'41.048 23 Laps
12 82 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		BMW M8 GTE LMGTE PRO 207 6:00'53.234 23 Laps
13 67 United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
Guernsey Andy Priaulx 		Ford GT LMGTE PRO 207 6:01'06.290 23 Laps
14 51 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 207 6:01'31.181 23 Laps
15 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 207 6:01'59.982 23 Laps
16 66 Germany Stefan Mücke
France Olivier Pla 		Ford GT LMGTE PRO 206 6:00'24.508 24 Laps
17 95 Denmark Nicki Thiim
Denmark Marco Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 206 6:00'28.560 24 Laps
18 81 Netherlands Nick Catsburg
Germany Martin Tomczyk 		BMW M8 GTE LMGTE PRO 206 6:00'36.354 24 Laps
19 97 Belgium Maxime Martin
United Kingdom Alex Lynn 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 206 6:01'34.697 24 Laps
20 31 United Kingdom Anthony Davidson
Venezuela Pastor Maldonado
Mexico Roberto Gonzalez 		Oreca 07 LMP2 205 6:01'13.553 25 Laps
21 29 Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Netherlands Frits van Eerd 		Dallara P217 LMP2 204 6:00'32.211 26 Laps
22 71 United Kingdom Sam Bird
Italy Davide Rigon 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 202 6:01'23.384 28 Laps
23 56 Germany Jörg Bergmeister
United States Patrick Lindsey
Norway Egidio Perfetti 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 201 6:00'42.101 29 Laps
24 88 Italy Matteo Cairoli
Italy Giorgio Roda
Japan Satoshi Hoshino 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 201 6:01'02.039 29 Laps
25 90 United Kingdom Jonathan Adam
Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood 		Aston Martin Vantage LMGTE AM 201 6:01'10.535 29 Laps
26 98 Portugal Pedro Lamy
Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Austria Mathias Lauda 		Aston Martin Vantage LMGTE AM 201 6:01'38.788 29 Laps
27 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
Austria Thomas Preining		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 201 6:02'05.678 29 Laps
28 54 Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Switzerland Thomas Flohr 		Ferrari 488 GTE LMGTE AM 200 6:00'56.949 30 Laps
29 61 Ireland Matthew Griffin
Singapore Mok Weng Sun
Japan Keita Sawa 		Ferrari 488 GTE LMGTE AM 200 6:00'57.200 30 Laps
30 77 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Matt Campbell
France Julien Andlauer		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 176 6:01'16.815 54 Laps
  10 United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Australia James Allen 		BR Engineering BR1 LMP1 179 4:58'48.816 51 Laps
  17 France Stéphane Sarrazin
Russian Federation Matevos Isaakyan
Russian Federation Egor Orudzhev 		BR Engineering BR1 LMP1 132 3:48'33.029 98 Laps
  3 Switzerland Mathias Beche
France Thomas Laurent
United States Gustavo Menezes 		Rebellion R13 LMP1 23 47'22.796 207 Laps
  70 Monaco Olivier Beretta
Italy Eddie Cheever III
Japan Motoaki Ishikawa 		Ferrari 488 GTE LMGTE AM 14 27'46.416 216 Laps
