Fuji WEC: Ferrari leads first practice from Peugeot

Antonio Fuoco set a best time of 1m35.649s at the end of the 90-minute session in the #50 Ferrari 499P LMH, a massive 2.6 seconds up on the sister #51 machine as the track rapidly improved late on.

Best of the rest in third was the #94 Peugeot 9X8, followed by the two works Penske Porsche 963s in fourth and fifth, while home favourite Toyota was sixth and seventh with its two GR010 HYBRIDs.

Despite the looming threat of Typhoon Yun-yeung, Friday morning's 90-minute session started on schedule at 11am local time in wet conditions and passed largely without incident.

Almost every Hypercar class manufacturer enjoyed a stint at the top of the times, as the track steadily dried out.

Ferrari took command of the times with a little over 30 minutes to go as James Calado went quickest in the #51 car, with team-mate Antonio Giovinazzi becoming the first driver to breach the 1m40s mark when he set a 1m39.198s with 22 minutes left on the clock.

Fuoco then traded the top time with Giovinazzi as he took over at the wheel of the #50 Ferrari, with Porsche man Michael Christensen briefly snatching the advantage before Fuoco went faster again, posting a 1m37.616s and then a 1m35.649s after switching to slick tyres.

Giovinazzi set the best time in the #51 car of 1m38.258s on wets, just over four tenths up on late improver Gustavo Menezes in the #94 Peugeot.

Christensen's time was eclipsed late on by his opposite number in the sister #6 Porsche, Laurens Vanthoor, who posted a 1m38.729s to go fourth-fastest.

Mike Conway set the best time for Toyota of 1m39.251s in the #7 car, four hundredths quicker than Brendon Hartley in the #8 car in a subdued opening session for the Japanese manufacturer.

Completing the top 10 were the second of the Peugeots, the #93 car in which Paul di Resta set the best time, the solo Cadillac V-Series.R of Alex Lynn and the Proton Competition customer Porsche of Harry Tincknell.

The JOTA Porsche enjoyed a lengthy spell at the top of the times in the opening half of the session when conditions were at their worst, but ended up 11th in the Hypercar class and slower than the team's LMP2 car, which topped that class.

Oliver Rasmussen put in a late flyer of 1m40.781s aboard the #28 ORECA 07 to take the top spot in LMP2, almost two seconds up on nearest rival Filip Ugran in the #9 Prema machine.

United Autosports was third in class courtesy of a late effort from Ben Hanley - standing in for Tom Blomqvist this weekend - in the #23 entry.

Topping the times by an even wider margin in GTE Am was the #77 Dempsey Proton Porsche 911 RSR-19 of Mikkel Pedersen on a 1m43.538s.

That was almost four seconds up on Davide Rigon, who went second-fastest in the #54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE.

A sole full-course yellow was called at the one-hour mark, but this was purely procedural rather than in response to any accident.

FP2 is scheduled to begin at 3.30pm local time, but more rain is forecast for later in the day, casting doubt on whether the session will run as planned.

Fuji WEC - First practice results:

Pos. No. Drivers Car Class time gap 1 50 Antonio Fuoco

Miguel Molina

Nicklas Nielsen Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 1'35.649 2 51 Alessandro Pier Guidi

James Calado

Antonio Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 1'38.258 2.609 3 94 Loïc Duval

Gustavo Menezes

Stoffel Vandoorne Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 1'38.693 3.044 4 6 Kevin Estre

Andre Lotterer

Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 1'38.729 3.080 5 5 Dane Cameron

Michael Christensen

Frédéric Makowiecki Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 1'38.876 3.227 6 7 Mike Conway

Kamui Kobayashi

Jose Maria Lopez Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'39.251 3.602 7 8 Sebastien Buemi

Brendon Hartley

Ryo Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'39.291 3.642 8 93 Paul di Resta

Mikkel Jensen

Jean-Eric Vergne Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 1'39.309 3.660 9 2 Earl Bamber

Alex Lynn

Richard Westbrook Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 1'39.584 3.935 10 99 Neel Jani

Gianmaria Bruni

Harry Tincknell Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 1'40.085 4.436 11 28 David Heinemeier Hansson

Pietro Fittipaldi

Oliver Rasmussen Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.781 5.132 12 38 Antonio Felix da Costa

Will Stevens

Ye Yifei Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 1'40.953 5.304 13 4 Esteban Guerrieri

Tristan Vautier

Joao Paulo de Oliveira Vanwall Vandervell 680 HYPERCAR 1'41.483 5.834 14 9 Filip Ugran

Bent Viscaal

Juan Manuel Correa Oreca 07 LMP2 1'42.661 7.012 15 23 Josh Pierson

Ben Hanley

Oliver Jarvis Oreca 07 LMP2 1'42.924 7.275 16 10 Ryan Cullen

Matthias Kaiser

Gabriel Aubry Oreca 07 LMP2 1'42.984 7.335 17 34 Jakub Smiechowski

Fabio Scherer

Albert Costa Oreca 07 LMP2 1'43.204 7.555 18 36 Matthieu Vaxivière

Julien Canal

Charles Milesi Oreca 07 LMP2 1'43.218 7.569 19 22 Frederick Lubin

Philip Hanson

Filipe Albuquerque Oreca 07 LMP2 1'43.230 7.581 20 31 Sean Gelael

Ferdinand Habsburg

Robin Frijns Oreca 07 LMP2 1'43.403 7.754 21 41 Rui Andrade

Robert Kubica

Louis Deletraz Oreca 07 LMP2 1'43.490 7.841 22 77 Christian Ried

Mikkel Pedersen

Julien Andlauer Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'43.538 7.889 23 63 Doriane Pin

Andrea Caldarelli

Daniil Kvyat Oreca 07 LMP2 1'44.139 8.490 24 35 André Negrão

Memo Rojas

Olli Caldwell Oreca 07 LMP2 1'44.816 9.167 25 54 Thomas Flohr

Francesco Castellacci

Davide Rigon Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'47.198 11.549 26 56 PJ Hyett

Gunnar Jeannette

Matteo Cairoli Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'47.230 11.581 27 83 Luis Perez Companc

Lilou Wadoux

Alessio Rovera Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'47.250 11.601 28 777 Satoshi Hoshino

Casper Stevenson

Tomonobu Fujii Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'47.493 11.844 29 98 Ian James

Daniel Mancinelli

Alex Riberas Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'47.913 12.264 30 21 Hiroshi Koizumi

Simon Mann

Kei Cozzolino Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'48.414 12.765 31 60 Claudio Schiavoni

Matteo Cressoni

Alessio Picariello Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'49.060 13.411 32 86 Michael Wainwright

Riccardo Pera

Ben Barker Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'49.199 13.550 33 85 Sarah Bovy

Michelle Gatting

Rahel Frey Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'49.455 13.806 34 57 Takeshi Kimura

Scott Huffaker

Ritomo Miyata Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'49.706 14.057 35 33 Ben Keating

Nicolas Varrone

Nicky Catsburg Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE AM 1'50.043 14.394 36 25 Ahmad Al Harthy

Michael Dinan

Charlie Eastwood Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'53.388 17.739





