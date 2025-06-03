Former Endurance Racing boss Gerard Neveu takes Retromobile to New York

Gerard Neveu will steer the organizing team for the event at New York’s Javits Centre from November 19-22 next year. After 25 years in the motorsport and automotive industries Neveu has an extensive contacts book and deep experience of staging international events and operating in the US market. During his decade at the helm of WEC, he laid the groundwork for the championship as it is today, with hybrid technology attracting multiple manufacturers.

Neveu was also one of the key protagonists in the convergence of regulations between the US based International Motor Sports Association (IMSA, owned by NASCAR) and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO, owner of WEC and founder of the 24 Hours of Le Mans). Prior to WEC he served as the Director of Paul Ricard Circuit in the South of France.

Retromobile Paris celebrates its 50th anniversary next year, and the New York show aims to capitalize on the burgeoning US classic car scene, where more than 50% of the global collectors’ cars market is concentrated. Neveu’s first moves in the role have been to secure 400,000 square feet in four halls in Javits Center and strike an auction partnership with Gooding Christie’s.

“The concept of Retromobile is special,” says Neveu. “You find both the biggest car collectors and vendors from all around the world at the same time, plus manufacturers and brokers. You also have a fan community attending the event, who can live out their dreams, see cars and people which may bring back precious memories. Retromobile is a celebration of all things automotive, including but not limited to, motorsport. And it is a place where you can live and share your passion for cars of all types.”

Retromobile car show Photo by: James Allen

The choice of New York, rather than the West Coast or Miami was based on a number of factors, with logistics being a key driver. “But also because around New York you already have a huge community of car collectors and brokers,” says Neveu.

“For the inaugural show we are looking for 200-250 exhibitors (with more than 80% coming from the USA) and 50,000 – 60,000 visitors.

“The partnership with Gooding Christie’s is great for the event because, with the combination of expertise from Gooding and the prestige of Christie’s, we have every reason to hope for a spectacular classic car auction."

The New York event has a lot to live up to. Retromobile Paris last year attracted 146,000 visitors, of whom 19% were from outside France and 600 exhibitors with auction sales of over $125m.



“I’m trying to bring my experience of managing big automotive events and make sure we will be able to offer a great and unique experience to our visitors and participants,” says Neveu. “The big challenge facing us will be to attain the heights of the prestigious Retromobile Paris. The 50th anniversary of Retromobile next year is the perfect opportunity to export the concept of this exclusive event elsewhere for the very first time and we will do our best to deliver an event in New York with the same DNA as Paris at its core but with the vibrant American colors running right through it.”