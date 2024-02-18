Subscribe
WEC
News

Ferrari unveils revised Hypercar livery for 2024 WEC campaign

Ferrari has unveiled a revised livery in which its two 499P Le Mans Hypercars will race in the 2024 World Endurance Championship.

Gary Watkins
Author Gary Watkins
Updated
Ferrari 499P

This year’s red-and-yellow colour scheme of the 499Ps fielded in the Hypercar class by the AF Corse team once again celebrates the success of the previous factory Ferrari prototype, the 312PB of 1972 and 1973.

The livery incorporates a new shade of Ferrari racing red inspired by the F2007 Formula 1 car in which Kimi Raikkonen took the Italian manufacturer’s most recent world drivers’ title.

What is described in Ferrari’s statement on the reveal of the livery as a “deep, intense red” has been subtly tweaked to create a “glossier version” to increase the car’s visibility at night and in poor conditions.

There is also more yellow Giallo, the colour of Ferrari’s home city of Modena, on the car.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

Photo by: Ferrari

“The main objective is to accentuate the car’s body and cockpit with two staggered colour blocks,” Ferrari said.

The launch of the livery ahead of the kick off of the 2024 WEC campaign with the next weekend’s official two-day Prologue pre-event test at the Losail circuit in Qatar has been timed to coincide with the the anniversary of the birth of marque founder Enzo Ferrari.

The season will start with the Qatar 1812Km at the same circuit on 2 March.

Ferrari is going into its second WEC Hypercar campaign with an unchanged driver line-up: 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours winners James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Antonio Giovinazzi again race the #51 entry, while Antonio Fuoco, Nicklas Nielsen and Miguel Molina are teamed in #50.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

Photo by: Ferrari


The red-and-yellow colour scheme of the 312PB was one of a number of liveries used during Ferrari’s 1972 and 1973 World Championship for Makes campaigns.

It was with a chassis in these colours in which Jacky Ickx and Mario Andretti won the 1972 Sebring 12 Hours, helping Ferrari to the WCM title.

Ickx and Brian Redman would win two more races in the ‘yellow’ entry at Monza and the Nurburgring the following year in what turned out to be the factory’s final season of prototype racing before the decision to focus on F1.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Proton reveals retro-inspired livery for Porsche 963 in WEC
Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
Friday favourite: How Laguna Seca charmed an IMSA rookie

Friday favourite: How Laguna Seca charmed an IMSA rookie

IMSA

Friday favourite: How Laguna Seca charmed an IMSA rookie Friday favourite: How Laguna Seca charmed an IMSA rookie

Proton Porsche retains Jani, signs Andlauer as WEC Qatar entry list released

Proton Porsche retains Jani, signs Andlauer as WEC Qatar entry list released

WEC
Losail

Proton Porsche retains Jani, signs Andlauer as WEC Qatar entry list released Proton Porsche retains Jani, signs Andlauer as WEC Qatar entry list released

Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC

Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC

Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC

Latest news

Five big NASCAR changes to look out for in 2024

Five big NASCAR changes to look out for in 2024

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Five big NASCAR changes to look out for in 2024 Five big NASCAR changes to look out for in 2024

Daytona 500 Classic: Harvick beats Martin by 0.02s in frantic 2007 finish

Daytona 500 Classic: Harvick beats Martin by 0.02s in frantic 2007 finish

NAS NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500 Classic: Harvick beats Martin by 0.02s in frantic 2007 finish Daytona 500 Classic: Harvick beats Martin by 0.02s in frantic 2007 finish

Daytona 500 grid: Full starting field for delayed NASCAR Cup opener

Daytona 500 grid: Full starting field for delayed NASCAR Cup opener

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Daytona 500 grid: Full starting field for delayed NASCAR Cup opener Daytona 500 grid: Full starting field for delayed NASCAR Cup opener

Fourmaux: Maiden WRC podium is proof to “never give up” on dreams

Fourmaux: Maiden WRC podium is proof to “never give up” on dreams

WRC WRC
Rally Sweden

Fourmaux: Maiden WRC podium is proof to “never give up” on dreams Fourmaux: Maiden WRC podium is proof to “never give up” on dreams

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC

Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC

Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC

Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC

Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe