All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
WEC Fuji

Ferrari bracing for 'race of survival' after tough Fuji qualifying - Giovinazzi

Ferrari facing a repeat of its Fuji struggles this year after showing a lack of pace in qualifying

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi believes Ferrari can best hope to “survive” in Sunday’s World Endurance Championship race at Fuji after a tough qualifying for the two factory crews.

Giovinazzi struggled to 12th in the #51 Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar in the opening segment of qualifying on Saturday, lapping almost seven tenths off the pace set by Alex Lynn in the #2 Cadillac V-Series.R.

The sister #50 Ferrari driven by Antonio Fuoco did progress to Hyperpole, but the 28-year-old never featured in the battle for pole position either, ending up a distant seventh on the grid.

Read Also:

Ferrari had a difficult outing at Fuji Speedway in its debut season last year with both its cars finishing a lap down on the winning Toyota, and Giovinazzi fears that the Italian marque is set for another frustrating result on its return to the 4.5km circuit.

Asked to explain Ferrari’s poor showing in qualifying, Giovinazzi told Motorsport.com: “Just no pace. I did the maximum I could do but the car was difficult to drive today in quali. We don't start from a [good] grid position but it's a long race so let's see what we can do tomorrow.

“It was not the pace which we had in Austin and which was better. For some reason last year, we struggled here and same this year. So it's not our track.”

He added: “We have many cars that are better than us – BMW, Alpine, of course Toyota and Porsche – so it will be a difficult race tomorrow. Let's survive and see where we will finish.”

The #50 Ferrari shared by Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen is contending for the championship, with the trio trailing the #6 Porsche 963 of Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor and Andre Lotterer by 12 points with two races to run.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Estre qualified the #6 Porsche in fifth place, while the #7 Toyota crew that is level on points with the #50 Ferrari ended up fourth in the hands of Kamui Kobayashi.

Fuoco said that Ferrari’s goal should be to take the battle to its closest title rivals to put itself in the best position for the Bahrain season finale in November.

“As always we are here to try to do the maximum, and tomorrow we try to fight,” he said. “Luckily the competitors which will fight for the championship are just in front of us and we [will] try to fight with them if we have the chance.”

Asked what would be a good result for Ferrari on Sunday, Fuoco said: “Surviving. Try to finish in the top five.”

Pressed further on whether that was realistic, he added: “Not really but always we try to make it work.”

Additional reporting by Gary Watkins

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Lynn was “desperate” to give Cadillac first WEC pole after near-misses

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
F1 Azerbaijan GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

F1 Azerbaijan GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 Azerbaijan GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Antonio Giovinazzi
More from
Antonio Giovinazzi
Fuji WEC: Ferrari leads first practice from Peugeot

Fuji WEC: Ferrari leads first practice from Peugeot

WEC
Fuji
Fuji WEC: Ferrari leads first practice from Peugeot
Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari beats Toyota in race of attrition

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari beats Toyota in race of attrition

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari beats Toyota in race of attrition
Why Giovinazzi can be "happy" despite losing his Alfa F1 drive

Why Giovinazzi can be "happy" despite losing his Alfa F1 drive

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Giovinazzi can be "happy" despite losing his Alfa F1 drive
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan qualifying record

Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan qualifying record

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan qualifying record
Ferrari needs more evidence for its high-speed bouncing fix

Ferrari needs more evidence for its high-speed bouncing fix

Formula 1
Italian GP
Ferrari needs more evidence for its high-speed bouncing fix
Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Latest news

Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan qualifying record

Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan qualifying record

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan qualifying record
The F1 safety system calls behind Norris’s “wrong time” Baku qualifying exit

The F1 safety system calls behind Norris’s “wrong time” Baku qualifying exit

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
The F1 safety system calls behind Norris’s “wrong time” Baku qualifying exit
Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Baku qualifying

Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Baku qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Baku qualifying
Brad Perez is hunting for "80-percenter" opportunities to get ahead in racing

Brad Perez is hunting for "80-percenter" opportunities to get ahead in racing

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Brad Perez is hunting for "80-percenter" opportunities to get ahead in racing

Prime

Discover prime content
How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils

How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils

Prime
Prime
WEC
COTA
By Gary Watkins
How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

Prime
Prime
WEC
Interlagos
By Gary Watkins
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

Prime
Prime
WEC
By Ben Vinel
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global