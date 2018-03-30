Davidson to make WEC return after Le Mans

Toyota reserve driver Anthony Davidson will race for the DragonSpeed LMP2 team in the FIA World Endurance Championship after the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The 2014 WEC title winner, who moved into a test and reserve role with the Toyota LMP1 team after Fernando Alonso's signing, will race DragonSpeed's Oreca 07 for the remainder of the 2018/19 WEC superseason from Silverstone in August.

Davidson, 38, will share the Franco-American squad's car with fellow ex-Formula 1 driver Pastor Maldonado, who was announced by DragonSpeed last week, and silver-rated driver Roberto Gonzalez.

LMP2 regular Nathanael Berthon will fill the seat destined for Davidson at the Spa WEC opener at the start of May and at Le Mans in June.

The announcement comes after Davidson outlined last month his intention to focus on his role with Toyota up to and including Le Mans in June.

He explained that he wanted to concentrate on "making the Toyota as fast, reliable and user-friendly as possible".

DragonSpeed boss Elton Julian described Davidson as "the anchor of what I feel is a line-up capable of going for the championship".