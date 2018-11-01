Corvette Racing reveals Redline livery for Shanghai WEC race

The Chevrolet Corvette C7.R to be driven by Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner in the Chinese event on November 18 will be predominantly silver rather than the “Millennium Yellow” in which the cars have traditionally raced.

The livery of the GTE Pro entry incorporates the logos of Chevrolet's new Redline range of special-edition vehicles for the Chinese market.

The Redline range was launched at last year's Guangzhou motor show and a Corvette C7.R show car will be on display at this year's event, which coincides with the Shanghai WEC fixture.

Gavin said: “I’ve driven three generations of Corvette – C5-R, C6.R and C7.R – all in yellow. To see it now in the Redline livery is fantastic.

"It’s cool, it’s new and it’s sharp. Certainly, looking out over the hood for the first time when it’s silver and not yellow is something to get used to".

Shanghai is the first WEC race apart from the Le Mans 24 Hours that the factory Pratt & Miller-run Corvette Racing squad has contested since the Austin round in 2014.