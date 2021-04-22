Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / PR1/Mathiasen enters Tech1 alliance for WEC debut
WEC / News

Corvette aces Gavin, Garcia relish unlikely Spa WEC partnership

By:

Long-time Corvette stalwarts Oliver Gavin and Antonio Garcia are relishing the prospect of racing together in the same car for the first time at the WEC 6 Hours of Spa, after being competing teammates for over a decade.

Corvette aces Gavin, Garcia relish unlikely Spa WEC partnership

Gavin and Garcia amassed a combined 73 GT race wins for Corvette since they joined the GM programme in 2002 and 2009 respectively, but curiously never shared an actual car.

The chance of the two Corvette veterans teaming up seemed gone when 48-year-old Gavin ended his full-time career last year, but when Corvette decided to enter a car for Spa's opening round of the 2021 World Endurance Championship it turned to its two most experienced aces to form an unlikely partnership.

"When I was first spoken to about this opportunity to race at Spa, I had gone back to Antonio and he had asked if there was any chance that we could drive together," Gavin said.

"I'm really thrilled. We've become really great friends over the years. I'd been teammates with nearly everyone else but had never been teammates with Antonio.

"It's just a really great thing to share the C8.R with him. It's going to be special. We'll want to push as hard as we can for as strong a result as possible."

Entering a car at Spa provides Corvette with an opportunity to benchmark its C8.R against European GTE Pro competition ahead of the brand's return to the Le Mans 24 Hours in August.

Corvette decided to sit out last year's edition at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning it has yet to run its new mid-engined C8.R overseas.

"It's a nice idea to run this race at Spa to prepare for Le Mans," 40-year-old Garcia added.

"It's not just as drivers but the engineers and the crew… everyone will be up to speed on the WEC philosophy of racing.

"With all the rules and differences from IMSA, it's a good warm-up for Le Mans. It helps everyone clear their minds and be focused on being prepared, that's the main thing.

"I've been in the Spa 24 Hours twice and I just missed the podium my last time. I'm really looking forward to racing the Corvette at Spa."

Gavin added: "It's a track that I think will suit the C8.R, it'll be phenomenal to go there with the team and with such a great race car.

"It'll certainly make all the hair stand up on the back of my neck as I'm driving down the pitlane for the first time and taking it all in."

shares
comments
PR1/Mathiasen enters Tech1 alliance for WEC debut

Previous article

PR1/Mathiasen enters Tech1 alliance for WEC debut
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Drivers Antonio Garcia , Oliver Gavin
Teams Corvette Racing
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division

4h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes: Cost cap makes big accidents "quite a concern"

7h
3
Formula 1

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

6h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo had to "swallow pride" in Imola swap with Norris

5h
5
Formula 1

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12

1d
Latest news
Corvette aces Gavin, Garcia relish unlikely Spa WEC partnership
WEC

Corvette aces Gavin, Garcia relish unlikely Spa WEC partnership

31m
PR1/Mathiasen enters Tech1 alliance for WEC debut
WEC

PR1/Mathiasen enters Tech1 alliance for WEC debut

Apr 21, 2021
Webb returns to WEC with ARC Bratislava LMP2 team
WEC

Webb returns to WEC with ARC Bratislava LMP2 team

Apr 13, 2021
Glickenhaus to skip first round of WEC at Spa
WEC

Glickenhaus to skip first round of WEC at Spa

Apr 12, 2021
Porsche, Ferrari guarantee GTE's future through 2022
WEC

Porsche, Ferrari guarantee GTE's future through 2022

Apr 12, 2021
Latest videos
Daniel Serra at Ferrari Finali Mondiali 02:20
WEC
Mar 6, 2021

Daniel Serra at Ferrari Finali Mondiali

James Calado at Finali Mondiali 02:57
WEC
Mar 6, 2021

James Calado at Finali Mondiali

AF Corse 488 GTE Livery 00:44
WEC
Mar 6, 2021

AF Corse 488 GTE Livery

Ferrari enters LMH from 2023 03:48
WEC
Feb 24, 2021

Ferrari enters LMH from 2023

Peugeot in sportscars 03:45
WEC
Feb 15, 2021

Peugeot in sportscars

More from
Filip Cleeren
Ricciardo had to "swallow pride" in Imola swap with Norris
Formula 1 / News

Ricciardo had to "swallow pride" in Imola swap with Norris

Williams: Imola display proves there will be more ‘opportunities’
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams: Imola display proves there will be more ‘opportunities’

McLaren: Norris Imola F1 podium deserved on merit Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: Norris Imola F1 podium deserved on merit

More from
Antonio Garcia
Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Breaking news

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia

Corvette enters Spa, hints at increased WEC involvement Spa-Francorchamps
WEC / Breaking news

Corvette enters Spa, hints at increased WEC involvement

Garcia on emotional Rolex 24 win after bereavements and COVID Daytona 24
IMSA / Breaking news

Garcia on emotional Rolex 24 win after bereavements and COVID

More from
Corvette Racing
Corvette C8.R “pretty tough, handles bumps well”, says Tandy Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Breaking news

Corvette C8.R “pretty tough, handles bumps well”, says Tandy

Corvette to run special liveries for Sebring 12 Hours Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Breaking news

Corvette to run special liveries for Sebring 12 Hours

Tandy hopes to “bring magic”, earn Corvette its 12th 12hr win Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Breaking news

Tandy hopes to “bring magic”, earn Corvette its 12th 12hr win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Prime

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021
How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Ferrari's planned return to the top category at the Le Mans 24 Hours has further heightened anticipation for the 2023 race. Few concrete details are currently known, but already it has a high-profile superstar angling for involvement, which would make a refreshing change

WEC
Mar 5, 2021
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger Prime

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

Toyota's new GR010 contender for the World Endurance Championship's Hypercar era has little in common with the LMP1 TS050 that preceded it. But within the confines of the scaled back new rules, its latest challenger will be no less formidable a prospect

WEC
Jan 22, 2021
The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC Prime

The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC

The system of success handicaps devised by the FIA World Endurance Championship to level the LMP1 playing field in the category's swansong season ended up having a counterproductive effect, as COVID cancellations also played in the champions' favour.

WEC
Dec 5, 2020
Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars Prime

Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars

OPINION: The news that Audi will return to Le Mans means we'll at last get to see the fight promised in 2012 against Peugeot and Toyota. It also gives LMDh a tangible form, which could open the floodgates for more like-minded marques to follow suit…

WEC
Dec 1, 2020
The eternal debate revived after the 2019/20 WEC season Prime

The eternal debate revived after the 2019/20 WEC season

It may have been missed amid the clamour over Lewis Hamilton's seventh F1 title, but Britain had another world champion crowned last weekend. Mike Conway's WEC crown raises an old conundrum - does title glory make up for the pain of Le Mans defeat?

WEC
Nov 19, 2020

Trending Today

Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division

Mercedes: Cost cap makes big accidents "quite a concern"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Cost cap makes big accidents "quite a concern"

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

Ricciardo had to "swallow pride" in Imola swap with Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Ricciardo had to "swallow pride" in Imola swap with Norris

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12

Gran Turismo to feature in new Olympic virtual games
Esports Esports / News

Gran Turismo to feature in new Olympic virtual games

M-Sport would exit WRC if new hybrid rules are delayed
WRC WRC / News

M-Sport would exit WRC if new hybrid rules are delayed

Alpine: Imola F1 car updates may be stronger at other circuits
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Alpine: Imola F1 car updates may be stronger at other circuits

Latest news

Corvette aces Gavin, Garcia relish unlikely Spa WEC partnership
WEC WEC / News

Corvette aces Gavin, Garcia relish unlikely Spa WEC partnership

PR1/Mathiasen enters Tech1 alliance for WEC debut
WEC WEC / Breaking news

PR1/Mathiasen enters Tech1 alliance for WEC debut

Webb returns to WEC with ARC Bratislava LMP2 team
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Webb returns to WEC with ARC Bratislava LMP2 team

Glickenhaus to skip first round of WEC at Spa
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Glickenhaus to skip first round of WEC at Spa

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.