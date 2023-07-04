Conway: WEC title hopes over for #7 Toyota crew after Le Mans DNF
Toyota driver Mike Conway has conceded his and team-mates Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez’s chances of winning the World Endurance Championship after their Le Mans 24 Hours retirement.
The non-score at Le Mans for the #7 crew, which resulted from Kobayashi being hit by two cars as he reduced speed for an 80km/h Slow Zone, followed a problem with one of the official series sensors on their GR010 at the Portimao round in April.
That restricted them to ninth position and only two points.
Conway believes that the 41-point gap to the sister #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar driven by Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa is too big to realistically overcome over the final three races, which begin this weekend with the Monza 6 Hours.
"Unless #8 has a complete disaster for the rest of the season, I don't think we are going to win the championship," he told Motorsport.com.
"After what happened at Le Mans, the world championship seems out of reach this season for our car unfortunately. But to try to get second or third is something we can aim for."
The crew of the #7 Toyota lies fifth in the Hypercar championship, only one point behind Ferrari drivers Antonio Fuoco, Nicklas Nielsen and Miguel Molina and four in arrears of the Cadillac trio of Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook.
The Le Mans-winning Ferrari 499P LMH line-up of Antonio Giovinazzi, James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi is a further 12 points away in second position, 25 points behind Buemi and his team-mates.
Conway, Kobayashi and Lopez are the only Hypercar line-up to have won twice this year, at Sebring and then Spa, but because double points are on offer at Le Mans their championship chances have effectively been torpedoed.
"It can really skew the championship; the whole double-points thing for Le Mans is a bit annoying," he said.
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid of Mike Conway
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
"When they pulled back from that, it made the championship much more exciting."
Points and a half were awarded for the two editions of Le Mans incorporated into the 2018/19 WEC 'superseason', which meant 38 rather than 50 points for victory.
The fact that a repeat of the 2019/20 and 2021 titles for Conway, Kobayashi and Lopez is now effectively out of reach "only simplifies the task for the remaining three races", added the Briton.
"We want to rack up more wins this season, starting at Monza, and we will be pushing hard to get back on the top step of the podium," he said.
Conway conceded, however, that the #7 Toyota may have to play a backup role to boost the championship chances of the drivers in the sister car.
"We might have to help them out as much as we can," he explained. "They have a good chance to win it and obviously we'll help them if they need it."
Kobayashi, who is also team principal of the Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC squad, said that after the disappointment of Le Mans the team's "big priority now is to win both world championships".
Toyota, which has won three of the four WEC rounds so far this year, leads the manufacturers' standings by 18 points from Ferrari.
Free practice for the Monza 6 Hours, round five of the 2023 WEC, begins at 11:30 local time on Friday.
Related video
Initial WEC Global Fan Survey results show huge support for hydrogen Le Mans cars
Proton “can only surprise” in first WEC races with Porsche LMDh
Conway: Early WEC laps on slicks at wet Spa about "trying to survive"
Conway: Early WEC laps on slicks at wet Spa about "trying to survive" Conway: Early WEC laps on slicks at wet Spa about "trying to survive"
Toyota WEC star Conway relishing Lexus Rolex 24 GTD outing
Toyota WEC star Conway relishing Lexus Rolex 24 GTD outing Toyota WEC star Conway relishing Lexus Rolex 24 GTD outing
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team
Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya
Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya
Rovanpera’s main focus on WRC title bid, not beating Ogier to Safari win
Rovanpera’s main focus on WRC title bid, not beating Ogier to Safari win Rovanpera’s main focus on WRC title bid, not beating Ogier to Safari win
Why Toyota must rein in its WRC support players
Why Toyota must rein in its WRC support players Why Toyota must rein in its WRC support players
Latest news
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
F1 2024 calendar revealed: 24 races, Chinese GP to return
F1 2024 calendar revealed: 24 races, Chinese GP to return F1 2024 calendar revealed: 24 races, Chinese GP to return
Valtteri Bottas takes delivery of Mercedes-AMG One
Valtteri Bottas takes delivery of Mercedes-AMG One Valtteri Bottas takes delivery of Mercedes-AMG One
AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries
AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.