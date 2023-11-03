Subscribe
WEC Bahrain
News

Cadillac can fight for Bahrain WEC podium after Fuji disaster, say drivers

Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn feel Cadillac has bounced back from a disastrous World Endurance Championship at Fuji and can aim for a podium in Saturday's Bahrain season finale.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Published
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

The Chip Ganassi run-factory team endured a nightmare outing at Fuji in September, with its sole Cadillac V.Series.R finishing 10 laps down on the winning Toyota after struggling for pace and losing a chunk of time repairing damage caused by a loose wheel.

But Cadillac's LMDh has proved rapid so far in the Bahrain 8 Hours round, with Lynn putting the car he shares with Bamber and Richard Westbrook a strong third on the grid behind the Toyotas after an impressive run in the three practice sessions.

This has raised hopes that Cadillac can end its first season in WEC on the podium, with Bamber saying the team’s improved fortunes are a result of the work it put in after the Fuji event.

“I think we have bounced back good [from Fuji],” the Kiwi told Motorsport.com before qualifying. “We rolled off and we did a lot of sim work and a lot of preparations.

“So I think we have definitely done our homework and come out much more on the front.”

He added: “The last half of the season we have definitely gotten better and better operating, just things haven't gone our way.

“I think here again in Bahrain we have the potential to fight for the last spot on the podium if everything goes well.”

Toyota has lost only three races at the Bahrain International Circuit since the Gulf venue first joined the WEC calendar in 2012, with its last defeat coming during the peak of the LMP1 era in 2016.

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

Asked if Cadillac can emerge as the strongest rival to Toyota in Bahrain this weekend, Lynn told Motorsport.com: “That would be the best.

”If we can be the closest challengers and maybe put them....try and be there with them. It's always our goal anyway to fight them."

He added: “I think we are definitely in a stronger place [compared to Japan]. We have worked very hard since Fuji to make steps, maybe sometimes you need to have a disappointing day to make a strong step back.

“So from our side I think we are looking better.”

Although Lynn put in an impressive performance to bag a place on the second row, he was still seven slower tenths slower than the time set by Brendon Hartley in the pole-sitting #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID.

The Toyota LMH car is known to be extremely kind of its tyres, something that could play a major role in deciding the outcome of Saturday’s race.

Asked if Toyota’s strength in this area could mean the Japanese manufacturer will be out of reach, Lynn said: ”They are looking extremely strong.

”Of course this is racing so anything can happen, but generally they do look very very good.”

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Alex Lynn

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Alex Lynn

Lynn also expects LMDh rival Porsche to be in the fight for best-of-the-rest team behind the dominant Toyota.

“Porsche are also looking good as well,” he said. “It's going to be a close race with them.

“They have the factory cars and the Jota and the Proton, so having four of them and they all look good. It's going to be fun. I'm excited.”

Cadillac's first and only podium of the season to date came at the Le Mans 24 Hours, where Lynn, Bamber and Westbrook finished third behind the winning Ferrari and second-placed Toyota.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Hartley: Toyota put extra emphasis on qualifying for Bahrain WEC showdown
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
WEC Bahrain: #8 Toyota claims title with victory, Iron Dames win last GTE race

WEC Bahrain: #8 Toyota claims title with victory, Iron Dames win last GTE race

WEC
Bahrain

WEC Bahrain: #8 Toyota claims title with victory, Iron Dames win last GTE race WEC Bahrain: #8 Toyota claims title with victory, Iron Dames win last GTE race

WEC Bahrain: Toyota holds 1-2 at halfway mark in finale

WEC Bahrain: Toyota holds 1-2 at halfway mark in finale

WEC
Bahrain

WEC Bahrain: Toyota holds 1-2 at halfway mark in finale WEC Bahrain: Toyota holds 1-2 at halfway mark in finale

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Earl Bamber
More from
Earl Bamber
Nurburgring 24h: Frikadelli Ferrari scores historic victory

Nurburgring 24h: Frikadelli Ferrari scores historic victory

Endurance
24 Hours of Nurburgring

Nurburgring 24h: Frikadelli Ferrari scores historic victory Nurburgring 24h: Frikadelli Ferrari scores historic victory

Bamber: Cadillac “a step closer” to Toyota in WEC after Portimao

Bamber: Cadillac “a step closer” to Toyota in WEC after Portimao

WEC
Portimao

Bamber: Cadillac “a step closer” to Toyota in WEC after Portimao Bamber: Cadillac “a step closer” to Toyota in WEC after Portimao

WEC Prologue: Cadillac beats Toyota in second Sebring session

WEC Prologue: Cadillac beats Toyota in second Sebring session

WEC
Sebring Prologue

WEC Prologue: Cadillac beats Toyota in second Sebring session WEC Prologue: Cadillac beats Toyota in second Sebring session

Cadillac Racing
More from
Cadillac Racing
Porsche and Cadillac LMDh get weight breaks for Bahrain WEC finale

Porsche and Cadillac LMDh get weight breaks for Bahrain WEC finale

WEC
Bahrain

Porsche and Cadillac LMDh get weight breaks for Bahrain WEC finale Porsche and Cadillac LMDh get weight breaks for Bahrain WEC finale

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

WEC

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier” Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC

How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC

WEC

How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC

Latest news

Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"

Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible" Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"

Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone

Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone

With two NASCAR Truck titles, Ben Rhodes "ready to win more"

With two NASCAR Truck titles, Ben Rhodes "ready to win more"

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Phoenix

With two NASCAR Truck titles, Ben Rhodes "ready to win more" With two NASCAR Truck titles, Ben Rhodes "ready to win more"

Ferrari F1 drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil sprint

Ferrari F1 drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil sprint

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Ferrari F1 drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil sprint Ferrari F1 drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil sprint

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward

How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward

Prime
Prime
WEC
Fuji

How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Prime
Prime
WEC
Alpine A424 presentation

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe