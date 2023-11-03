Cadillac can fight for Bahrain WEC podium after Fuji disaster, say drivers
Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn feel Cadillac has bounced back from a disastrous World Endurance Championship at Fuji and can aim for a podium in Saturday's Bahrain season finale.
The Chip Ganassi run-factory team endured a nightmare outing at Fuji in September, with its sole Cadillac V.Series.R finishing 10 laps down on the winning Toyota after struggling for pace and losing a chunk of time repairing damage caused by a loose wheel.
But Cadillac's LMDh has proved rapid so far in the Bahrain 8 Hours round, with Lynn putting the car he shares with Bamber and Richard Westbrook a strong third on the grid behind the Toyotas after an impressive run in the three practice sessions.
This has raised hopes that Cadillac can end its first season in WEC on the podium, with Bamber saying the team’s improved fortunes are a result of the work it put in after the Fuji event.
“I think we have bounced back good [from Fuji],” the Kiwi told Motorsport.com before qualifying. “We rolled off and we did a lot of sim work and a lot of preparations.
“So I think we have definitely done our homework and come out much more on the front.”
He added: “The last half of the season we have definitely gotten better and better operating, just things haven't gone our way.
“I think here again in Bahrain we have the potential to fight for the last spot on the podium if everything goes well.”
Toyota has lost only three races at the Bahrain International Circuit since the Gulf venue first joined the WEC calendar in 2012, with its last defeat coming during the peak of the LMP1 era in 2016.
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
Asked if Cadillac can emerge as the strongest rival to Toyota in Bahrain this weekend, Lynn told Motorsport.com: “That would be the best.
”If we can be the closest challengers and maybe put them....try and be there with them. It's always our goal anyway to fight them."
He added: “I think we are definitely in a stronger place [compared to Japan]. We have worked very hard since Fuji to make steps, maybe sometimes you need to have a disappointing day to make a strong step back.
“So from our side I think we are looking better.”
Although Lynn put in an impressive performance to bag a place on the second row, he was still seven slower tenths slower than the time set by Brendon Hartley in the pole-sitting #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID.
The Toyota LMH car is known to be extremely kind of its tyres, something that could play a major role in deciding the outcome of Saturday’s race.
Asked if Toyota’s strength in this area could mean the Japanese manufacturer will be out of reach, Lynn said: ”They are looking extremely strong.
”Of course this is racing so anything can happen, but generally they do look very very good.”
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Alex Lynn
Lynn also expects LMDh rival Porsche to be in the fight for best-of-the-rest team behind the dominant Toyota.
“Porsche are also looking good as well,” he said. “It's going to be a close race with them.
“They have the factory cars and the Jota and the Proton, so having four of them and they all look good. It's going to be fun. I'm excited.”
Cadillac's first and only podium of the season to date came at the Le Mans 24 Hours, where Lynn, Bamber and Westbrook finished third behind the winning Ferrari and second-placed Toyota.
Nurburgring 24h: Frikadelli Ferrari scores historic victory
Nurburgring 24h: Frikadelli Ferrari scores historic victory Nurburgring 24h: Frikadelli Ferrari scores historic victory
Bamber: Cadillac “a step closer” to Toyota in WEC after Portimao
Bamber: Cadillac “a step closer” to Toyota in WEC after Portimao Bamber: Cadillac “a step closer” to Toyota in WEC after Portimao
WEC Prologue: Cadillac beats Toyota in second Sebring session
WEC Prologue: Cadillac beats Toyota in second Sebring session WEC Prologue: Cadillac beats Toyota in second Sebring session
Porsche and Cadillac LMDh get weight breaks for Bahrain WEC finale
Porsche and Cadillac LMDh get weight breaks for Bahrain WEC finale Porsche and Cadillac LMDh get weight breaks for Bahrain WEC finale
Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”
Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier” Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”
How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC
How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC
Latest news
Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"
Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible" Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"
Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone
Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone
With two NASCAR Truck titles, Ben Rhodes "ready to win more"
With two NASCAR Truck titles, Ben Rhodes "ready to win more" With two NASCAR Truck titles, Ben Rhodes "ready to win more"
Ferrari F1 drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil sprint
Ferrari F1 drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil sprint Ferrari F1 drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil sprint
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans
How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward
How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.