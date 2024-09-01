All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
WEC COTA

Cadillac: Austin our best chance of a podium in WEC 2024

Cadillac has reasons to be optimistic about its home race after qualifying a strong third

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Cadillac driver Alex Lynn believes that the US marque has its best chance of the season of making it onto the World Endurance Championship podium at Austin this weekend.

The Briton expressed confidence that the Caddy V-Series.R LMDh run by Chip Ganassi Racing he shares with Earl Bamber can post its most competitive showing this year after qualifying third behind two Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercars. 

Asked by Motorsport.com if he thinks Cadillac is closer to the pace than at any time this season in the WEC, he replied: “I think we are. 

“Our long-run pace is up there with Ferrari and Toyota. 

“I say yes with caution because in previous races we’ve seen good pace over a stint in practice and then it hasn’t worked out that way in the race. 

“But we feel very good about the race: the car has a good flow about it, and we can brake late and overtake. 

“Our straightline speed seems good, better than at Interlagos [in July], which is important, big time.”

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Alex Lynn

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Alex Lynn

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Lynn stated that it was time Cadillac “nailed a good result” in the WEC this year after qualifying in the top four in the previous three races.  

The solo Ganassi entry’s best result came with fourth place first time out at Qatar in March which was lost when the car was disqualified as the strakes on the rear diffuser were found to be higher than was homologated and misaligned as the result of manufacturing irregularities. 

That means the Cadillac’s top result of the season so far came at the Le Mans 24 Hours when Lynn, Bamber and Alex Palou, who joined them for the double-points WEC round, ended up seventh. 

“We want to have a raceday we can be proud of; we haven’t done that this season.”

Lynn’s third place on the grid behind factory Ferrari driver Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Kubica in the 499P run as a satellite entry by the factory AF Corse team came after he went for a second run in the Hyperpole session. 

He initially set 1m50.836s before getting down to 1m50.680s to jump up from fifth. 

Lynn admitted that he was “happy with my lap until I saw that the Ferrari had done 1m50.3s”.

“I did a cool down lap and threw everything I had at it, full risk, and luckily found about a tenth and a half,” he said.

The Lone Star Le Mans six-hour race at Austin kicks off at 13:00 local time in Texas.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Alpine concedes definitive Le Mans engine fix unlikely this year

Top Comments

Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
Alpine concedes definitive Le Mans engine fix unlikely this year

Alpine concedes definitive Le Mans engine fix unlikely this year

WEC
COTA
Alpine concedes definitive Le Mans engine fix unlikely this year
WEC COTA: Giovinazzi beats Kubica to pole as Ferrari locks out front row

WEC COTA: Giovinazzi beats Kubica to pole as Ferrari locks out front row

WEC
COTA
WEC COTA: Giovinazzi beats Kubica to pole as Ferrari locks out front row
When a generation of drivers learned skills for life from an atypical academy scheme

When a generation of drivers learned skills for life from an atypical academy scheme

Prime
Prime
General
When a generation of drivers learned skills for life from an atypical academy scheme
Alex Lynn
More from
Alex Lynn
Cadillac confirms two-driver Hypercar line-up as Imola WEC entry list announced

Cadillac confirms two-driver Hypercar line-up as Imola WEC entry list announced

WEC
Cadillac confirms two-driver Hypercar line-up as Imola WEC entry list announced
Friday favourite: How Laguna Seca charmed an IMSA rookie

Friday favourite: How Laguna Seca charmed an IMSA rookie

IMSA
Friday favourite: How Laguna Seca charmed an IMSA rookie
Cadillac can fight for Bahrain WEC podium after Fuji disaster, say drivers

Cadillac can fight for Bahrain WEC podium after Fuji disaster, say drivers

WEC
Bahrain
Cadillac can fight for Bahrain WEC podium after Fuji disaster, say drivers
Cadillac Racing
More from
Cadillac Racing
Sebring 12h: Aitken leads Cadillac 1-2 after four hours

Sebring 12h: Aitken leads Cadillac 1-2 after four hours

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Sebring 12h: Aitken leads Cadillac 1-2 after four hours
Cadillac has no plans for customer Hypercars in WEC or IMSA

Cadillac has no plans for customer Hypercars in WEC or IMSA

WEC
Losail
Cadillac has no plans for customer Hypercars in WEC or IMSA
Palou to make Le Mans debut as third driver of Cadillac's WEC entry

Palou to make Le Mans debut as third driver of Cadillac's WEC entry

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Palou to make Le Mans debut as third driver of Cadillac's WEC entry

Latest news

F1 Italian GP: Leclerc wins for Ferrari as McLaren strategy backfires

F1 Italian GP: Leclerc wins for Ferrari as McLaren strategy backfires

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 Italian GP: Leclerc wins for Ferrari as McLaren strategy backfires
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez ends win drought, Bagnaia in scary crash

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez ends win drought, Bagnaia in scary crash

MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez ends win drought, Bagnaia in scary crash
Cadillac: Austin our best chance of a podium in WEC 2024

Cadillac: Austin our best chance of a podium in WEC 2024

WEC WEC
COTA
Cadillac: Austin our best chance of a podium in WEC 2024
F1 live: The Italian GP as it happens

F1 live: The Italian GP as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 live: The Italian GP as it happens

Prime

Discover prime content
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

Prime
Prime
WEC
Interlagos
By Gary Watkins
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

Prime
Prime
WEC
By Ben Vinel
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown
Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide

Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global