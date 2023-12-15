Button to make WEC return racing Jota Porsche in 2024
Former Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button will make a full-time return to racing in the World Endurance Championship with the Jota Porsche Hypercar squad in 2024.
The 43-year-old will undertake a full season of racing for the first time since his sophomore campaign in the Super GT Series with the Kunimitsu Honda team in 2019 in one of the pair of Hertz Team Jota Porsche 963 LMDhs.
He will share the British team's #38 Hypercar entry with fellow Briton Phil Hanson and Oliver Rasmussen.
"I'm thrilled to racing with Hertz Team Jota in the 2024 WEC alongside my team-mates Oliver and Phil," said the 2009 world champion.
"Both already have a lot of experience in endurance racing and that is key.
"Endurance racing is about teamwork and there is no better team than Hertz Team Jota to be taking on the big manufacturers in Hypercar."
Photo by: Shameem Fahath
#38 Hertz Team JOTA Porsche 963 : Antonio Felix Da Costa, Will Stevens, Yifei Ye
Button has been confirmed with Jota's expanded Hypercar attack after a period of intense speculation and subsequent confirmation from the team that it was in talks with him.
He made no secret of his desire to race a prototype in the build-up to his sportscar return at the Le Mans 24 Hours this year, when he piloted Hendrick Motorsport's Garage 56 entry with a modified Chevrolet Camaro LS1 NASCAR Cup car.
He described the drive alongside Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller as "a great way to get back to Le Mans", a race which he previously contested in SMP Racing's BR Engineering-AER BR1 in 2018.
"I would like to race there in a Hypercar: I still have the hunger, I still have the fitness, the reactions and when you have that, why not?" he said.
The Briton subsequently made his race debut in a current generation prototype at October's Petit Le Mans IMSA SportsCar Championship finale at Road Atlanta, driving the JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963.
Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
#40: Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti, Acura ARX-06, GTP: Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz, Colton Herta, Jenson Button
He will make his second IMSA start at the next month's season-opening Daytona 24 Hours as the fourth driver in one of WTRAndretti's Acura ARX-06 LMDhs ahead of the start of his WEC campaign in Qatar at the start of March.
Button has been touted as part of a Jota 'superteam' in which he would be joined by fellow F1 champion Sebastian Vettel and Robert Kubica.
Negotiations between Vettel and Jota are understood to have broken down, while Kubica will race the customer Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar to be run by AF Corse as a satellite entry to the two factory cars.
WEC boss Frederic Lequien described the presence of Button on the grid next year as an "honour" for the series.
The second Jota Porsche, #12, will raced by team regular Will Stevens and new signings Callum Ilott and Norman Nato.
Upsized WTR Andretti squad quickly “gelling” in Daytona test
Upsized WTR Andretti squad quickly “gelling” in Daytona test Upsized WTR Andretti squad quickly “gelling” in Daytona test
Transition to IMSA’s GTP car “eye-opening” for Jordan Taylor
Transition to IMSA’s GTP car “eye-opening” for Jordan Taylor Transition to IMSA’s GTP car “eye-opening” for Jordan Taylor
Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over
Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over
Ilott in WEC switch with Jota and Porsche for 2024
Ilott in WEC switch with Jota and Porsche for 2024 Ilott in WEC switch with Jota and Porsche for 2024
Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss
Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss
Kubica poised to try Jota's Porsche 963 in Bahrain WEC rookie test
Kubica poised to try Jota's Porsche 963 in Bahrain WEC rookie test Kubica poised to try Jota's Porsche 963 in Bahrain WEC rookie test
Latest news
Alonso: Triple-headers, not driving, will drain my battery in F1
Alonso: Triple-headers, not driving, will drain my battery in F1 Alonso: Triple-headers, not driving, will drain my battery in F1
Newgarden would “love” to add Daytona 24 Hours win to Indy 500 success
Newgarden would “love” to add Daytona 24 Hours win to Indy 500 success Newgarden would “love” to add Daytona 24 Hours win to Indy 500 success
Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season
Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season
The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023
The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023 The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023
Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC
Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC
Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC
Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC
The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain
The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.