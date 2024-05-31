All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
WEC

Banning tyre warmers at Le Mans an "unsafe" choice, say Ferrari WEC drivers

Ferrari Hypercar drivers have questioned the “unsafe” decision to ban tyre warmers at this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours.

Rachit Thukral Francesco Corghi
Teams across both Hypercar and LMGT3 categories will not be allowed to artificially heat their tyres in the blue riband round of the World Endurance Championship on June 15-16 as per the updated sporting regulations for 2024.
The WEC had originally imposed an outright ban on tyre warmers at the start of last season due to environmental reasons, but it was lifted as a one-off basis for Le Mans following a spate of crashes on cold tyres at the previous race at Spa.
While organisers Automobile Club de l’Ouest and the FIA considered giving teams the same exemption again at La Sarthe this year, particularly as a chunk of the race takes place in very low temperatures at night, it was eventually decided to keep the ban in place for all eight rounds of WEC 2024.
Alessandro Pier Guidi, who won the 2023 event with James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi at the wheel of the #51 Ferrari 499P, warned that a lack of pre-race tyre heating could lead to serious ramifications in the French enduro.
"In my opinion, it is a bad choice, unsafe and not useful at all, so it is not positive,” he told Motorsport.com. 
“I don't think it's an advantage, despite the fact that we have shown that we are among those who warm the tyres better, so it could also work in our favour. 
“You risk very serious accidents and I don't think it adds anything to the competition."
#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Miguel Molina, who drives the sister #50 Ferrari along with Antonio Fuoco and Nicklas Nielsen, believes the rulemakers should rethink the decision to prohibit tyre warmers at Le Mans because of the risks involved.
"This is something we are concerned about,” Molina told Motorsport.com. "We have seen in the past that it is not easy and we will have to be very careful because there is a risk of losing the race right away. 
“In my opinion, we should reconsider because then the safety is not 100 percent there." 
Giovinazzi expects putting temperature into the tyres without any artificial aid to be a major challenge at Le Mans and stressed that teams are concerned about the impact of the new rules on night-time driving.
"It will be one of the biggest difficulties because last year we started with warm tyres, while in 2024 we have not yet faced races with low temperatures that could make us experience those conditions,” he said in an interview with Motorsport.com.
“Facing the night with cold tyres will be quite challenging, it's an unknown and a concern we all have - drivers and teams."

Le Mans success more important after disappointment at Imola, Spa 

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Ferrari heads to Le Mans after two frustrating results at Imola and Spa, two races where it arguably had the fastest car in the entire Hypercar field.
A decision to delay the switch to wet tyres cost it a likely home victory in Italy, while the AF Corse-run factory squad was unlucky to be caught out by the timing of the red flag in Belgium. 
Ferrari even protested the results of the Spa WEC round as it questioned the stewards’ decision to restart the race after the original 19:00 finish time, but its challenge was dismissed under the FIA’s international sporting code.
Following the opening three rounds, the two Ferrari crews sit fifth and ninth in the drivers’ standings, facing a massive deficit to the points-leading #6 Porsche trio of Laurens Vanthoor, Andre Lotterer and Kevin Estre.
Given the situation, Pier Guidi said the double points-scoring Le Mans round is now even more critical for Ferrari’s hopes of winning the 2024 WEC title.
“In 2023 we were the outsiders and it was not known exactly what result we could achieve,” he said. “We knew we had a competitive car, but so many doubted the reliability. 
“As of today there is more awareness of the capabilities of this car, let's say there is more anticipation, but like last year we all start from the same point and Le Mans is very difficult to win, probably the toughest 24-hour race there is, with so many manufacturers involved. 
“So far the car has proven to be competitive, although we have picked up much less than we could have [in 2024]. 
“For the championship, it is a sore point, but luckily there are a lot of points up for grabs at Le Mans, so it will be even more important to do well at la Sarthe."
Additional quotes from Beatrice Frangione

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Injured Doriane Pin withdraws from Le Mans 24 Hours

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
2024 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

2024 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP
Italian GP
2024 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Marquez: Gresini, factory team only options to stay at Ducati fold in MotoGP 2025

Marquez: Gresini, factory team only options to stay at Ducati fold in MotoGP 2025

MotoGP
Italian GP
Marquez: Gresini, factory team only options to stay at Ducati fold in MotoGP 2025
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Ferrari technical director targeted by Aston Martin for F1 switch

Ferrari technical director targeted by Aston Martin for F1 switch

Formula 1
Ferrari technical director targeted by Aston Martin for F1 switch
Ferrari is back, but don't tell Vasseur: 'If you think you are good, you are dead'

Ferrari is back, but don't tell Vasseur: 'If you think you are good, you are dead'

Formula 1
Ferrari is back, but don't tell Vasseur: 'If you think you are good, you are dead'
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

Latest news

Ferrari technical director targeted by Aston Martin for F1 switch

Ferrari technical director targeted by Aston Martin for F1 switch

F1 Formula 1
Ferrari technical director targeted by Aston Martin for F1 switch
WRC Rally Sardinia: Ogier hangs onto lead as Fourmaux grinds to a halt

WRC Rally Sardinia: Ogier hangs onto lead as Fourmaux grinds to a halt

WRC WRC
Rally Italy
WRC Rally Sardinia: Ogier hangs onto lead as Fourmaux grinds to a halt
IMSA Detroit: BMW pips Porsche, Cadillac by a tenth in FP2

IMSA Detroit: BMW pips Porsche, Cadillac by a tenth in FP2

IMSA IMSA
Detroit
IMSA Detroit: BMW pips Porsche, Cadillac by a tenth in FP2
Pietro Fittipaldi is fueled by 5-Hour Energy and lots of carbs 

Pietro Fittipaldi is fueled by 5-Hour Energy and lots of carbs 

Sponsored
Sponsored
Indianapolis 500
Pietro Fittipaldi is fueled by 5-Hour Energy and lots of carbs 

Prime

Discover prime content
How Porsche privateers proved their worth in an elongated WEC Spa 6 Hours

How Porsche privateers proved their worth in an elongated WEC Spa 6 Hours

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa
By Gary Watkins
How Porsche privateers proved their worth in an elongated WEC Spa 6 Hours
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours

How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours

Prime
Prime
WEC
Imola
By Gary Watkins
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Peugeot 9X8 unveil
By Gary Watkins
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global