WEC / COTA / Qualifying report

Austin WEC: Rebellion grabs third straight pole

shares
comments
Feb 23, 2020, 12:39 AM

Rebellion Racing scored its third straight FIA World Endurance Championship pole position, trouncing the Toyotas to top qualifying for Sunday's Lone Star Le Mans.

Gustavo Menezes and Norman Nato sealed the top stop ahead of the best of the Toyotas after the team swapped the engine in the back of its solo Rebellion R-13 as a result of a sudden failure halfway through the second practice period. 

Menezes went quickest on the first runs with a 1m47.674s and then Nato set a 1m48.087s before a brief red-flag period. The Frenchman improved to a 1m47.387s after the interruption to give the Rebellion a 1m47.530s average.

Jose Maria Lopez and Mike Conway took second in the more heavily penalised of the two Toyota TS050 Hybrids, the #7 car.

Lopez was third0fastest after his run with a 1m48.634s, which Conway followed with a 1m49.688s to yield a 1m49.161s average. 

Kazuki Nakajima had been eight tenths quicker than Lopez in the first runs with a 1m47.891s, but Brendon Hartley lost his first lap to a track limits violation. 

He managed a 1m50.971s on his final lap before the chequered flag, which gave the #8 Toyota a 1m49.431s average. 

Nicolas Lapierre and Antonin Borga took the LMP2 pole aboard the Cool Racing Oreca.

Lapierre was second fastest after the first runs with a 1m49.343s, while Borga managed a 1m50.478s. That yielded a 1m49.910s average, which was a tenth up on the 1m50.073s from Filipe Albuquerque and Phil Hanson in the United Autosports Oreca.

Nyck de Vries set the fastest P2 time aboard the Racing Team Nederland Oreca with a 1m48.696s, which briefly split the Toyotas during the first runs. 

GTE Pro points leaders Marco Sorensen and Nicki Thiim took the class pole in the #95 Aston Martin Vantage GTE. 

Sorensen led the way after the first runs on a 2m00.742s before his teammate maintained the top spot on his first run. Thiim then improved on his lap, getting down to a 2m00.725s to give them a 2m00.733s average and a two-tenth margin over the second-placed Porsche 911 RSR-19 of Michael Christensen and Kevin Estre. 

Christensen was only fifth in class after his run on a 2m01.106s, but Estre's 2m00.798s brought their average down to 2m00.952s. 

Alex Lynn and Maxime Martin took third in the second of the Astons with a 2m01.029s average. 

Gianmaria Bruni, who had been second after his lap, and Richard Lietz ended up just over one hundredth back in fourth with 2m01.049s. 

The two AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTEs brought up the rear of the GTE Pro field after both lost times for track limits violations. James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi edged out teammates Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina for fifth by four hundredths.

GTE Am pole went to the Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR qualified by Matteo Cairoli and Egidio Perfetti from the Aston Martin of Paul Dalla Lana and Ross Gunn.

LMP qualifying times:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Avg Time Gap
1 1 Brazil Bruno Senna
United States Gustavo Menezes
France Norman Nato 		Rebellion R13 LMP1 1'47.530  
2 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'49.161 1.631
3 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'49.431 1.901
4 42 France Nicolas Lapierre
Switzerland Antonin Borga
Switzerland Alexandre Coigny 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'49.910 2.380
5 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Paul di Resta 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.073 2.543
6 36 France Thomas Laurent
Brazil Andre Negrao
France Pierre Ragues 		Alpine A470 LMP2 1'50.984 3.454
7 37 China Ho-Pin Tung
France Gabriel Aubry
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.354 3.824
8 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.592 4.062
9 33 United States Mark Patterson
Japan Kenta Yamashita
Denmark Anders Fjordbach 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.747 4.217
10 21 Sweden Henrik Hedman
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
United States Colin Braun 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'52.765 5.235
11 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Nyck de Vries 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'53.131 5.601
12 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto 		Dallara P217 LMP2 1'54.305 6.775
GTE qualifying times:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Avg Time Gap
1 95 Denmark Marco Sorensen
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 2'00.733  
2 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 2'00.952 0.219
3 97 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Belgium Maxime Martin 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 2'01.029 0.296
4 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 2'01.049 0.316
5 51 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 2'01.190 0.457
6 71 Italy Davide Rigon
Spain Miguel Molina 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 2'01.229 0.496
7 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Germany Laurents Hörr
Italy Matteo Cairoli 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'02.784 2.051
8 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom Darren Turner
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'02.830 2.097
9 63 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Germany Mike Rockenfeller 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 2'02.967 2.234
10 77 Germany Christian Ried
Italy Riccardo Pera
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'03.110 2.377
11 83 France François Perrodo
France Emmanuel Collard
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'03.376 2.643
12 57 United States Ben Keating
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'03.450 2.717
13 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'03.462 2.729
14 90 Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'03.464 2.731
15 88 United States Bret Curtis
Belgium Adrien de Leener
Austria Thomas Preining 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'03.682 2.949
16 70 Japan Motoaki Ishikawa
Monaco Olivier Beretta
Japan Kei Cozzolino 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'03.781 3.048
17 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'04.296 3.563
18 62 United Kingdom Bonamy Grimes
United Kingdom Johnny Mowlem
United Kingdom Charles Hollings 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'04.832 4.099
About this article

Series WEC
Event COTA
Sub-event Q2
Drivers Gustavo Menezes , Norman Nato
Teams Rebellion Racing

