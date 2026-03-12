Andre Lotterer and the Genesis LMDh project: Forging a new era in WEC from scratch

In the world of professional motorsport, building a programme from a blank sheet of paper is the ultimate high-stakes gamble. It is a gruelling, often thankless task where the pioneers rarely get to enjoy the success they paved the way for.

Yet, it is a mission that requires a specific caliber of veteran. Andre Lotterer was the man chosen to spearhead the new Genesis LMDh project, a role that has redefined his understanding of a "factory effort."

Even for the three-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner, the move to the Hyundai Group’s premium performance brand was a dive into uncharted waters.

Throughout his storied career — spanning decades in both Europe and Japan — Lotterer was typically the final piece of the puzzle, integrated into well-oiled, championship-winning machines. The Genesis project, however, offered no such safety net.

"I’ve spent my career stepping into established projects," Lotterer told Motorsport.com Germany. Even during Porsche’s Formula E entry or the 2023 return to Le Mans with the 963 LMDh, the foundation was rock solid.

"In Weissach, we relied on a team that had worked together for years. Whether it was the GT crews or the Manthey guys, everyone knew exactly how the wheels turn. It was new, but it wasn’t 'day one' new like this", the 44-year-old said.

Genesis started from scratch in 2024. When Lotterer was announced alongside Pipo Derani as a development driver for the GMR-001 in December 2024, it marked the beginning of a cold start that would test his patience as much as his pace.

Laying the foundations

Andre Lotterer, Genesis Magma Racing, GMR-001 Hypercar Photo by: Genesis

Lotterer describes the process of building a team from the ground up as one of the most creative phases of his professional life. In order to give the project the focus it demanded, Lotterer made a calculated sacrifice: he stepped away from a full-time race seat for the 2025 season.

Instead, he dedicated himself to the grind of testing and development, shaping not just the car, but the culture of the team. His only competitive outing was a guest appearance in LMP2 at Le Mans — a seat he inherited after Logan Sargeant’s shock departure from the IDEC Sport project in early 2025.

"It’s a completely different challenge," Lotterer explained. "There is a profound sense of pride in seeing a racing team materialise from an idea. You identify much more with the results when you’ve watched the fruit of your labour grow from the very first bolt.

"In a seasoned factory team, everything is at your fingertips. Here, you’re sometimes waiting for parts because the supply chains and processes are still being defined. It doesn’t happen overnight. You have to learn to navigate that rhythm while simultaneously building the human chemistry within the team."

"Magma" Dynamics: Direct lines and agility

While the Hyundai Group — one of South Korea’s powerful 'Chaebols' — might look like a slow-moving titan from the outside, Lotterer describes the racing operation as surprisingly lean and agile.

Working under team principal Cyril Abiteboul and sporting director Gabriele Tarquini, the atmosphere is defined by an open-door policy.

"There are no games, no internal politics," Lotterer emphasised. "The team is still small, honest, and dynamic. That is a massive advantage during the development phase."

A key motivator is the direct connection to the group’s top brass via Luc Donckerwolke, the chief creative officer. Donckerwolke, the design visionary behind icons for Bentley and Lamborghini, is the driving force behind the Genesis 'Magma' performance line.

"Luc is incredibly hands-on and has a direct line to the very top," Lotterer said. "They make us feel like an essential part of a new chapter. There’s a clear sense that we were chosen to inject a new dose of adrenaline into the entire group."

Genesis Magma Racing GMR-001 Photo by: Genesis

From fragile LMP1s to robust hypercars

One of the most striking aspects of the project is the sheer maturity of the current hardware. Lotterer contrasts the new LMDh era with the twilight years of the ultra-complex LMP1 hybrids.

"I remember my final year with Audi in 2016. The car was so radical and technologically complex that reliability was never a given," he recalled. During the ultra-complex era, teams fought a losing battle against system failures at almost every race. Ultimately, the LMP1 class collapsed under the weight of those astronomical costs.

Today, the landscape has shifted: "Hypercars are remarkably reliable from the first roll-out. The tech is still high-end, but it’s designed to be simpler and more robust."

This reliability allowed the team to log test mileage that would have been unthinkable in the LMP1 days. While those complex machines often required a development cycle of more than two years, most LMDh cars debuted with less than twelve months of preparation.

Lotterer’s vast experience was the filter that ensured typical teething issues never even made it onto the Genesis to-do list.

Gabriele Tarquini: The calm in the storm

Adding to the team's human foundation is Gabriele Tarquini. Though the Italian touring car legend and Lotterer share similar temperaments and had parallel careers, they never actually raced head-to-head. Now, that mutual respect has turned into a potent partnership.

"We’ve never crossed paths on track, but it’s great to have him in our corner," Lotterer said.

Tarquini’s influence will be felt most during the heat of a race weekend: "He understands the driver’s psyche perfectly. He’s the bridge that will provide the calm we need when things get intense. Plus, he’s got some incredible stories."

With a blend of technical precision and the raw energy of a startup, Lotterer heads into the new season with Genesis ready to harvest the first fruits of a project that began long before the first green flag.