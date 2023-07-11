Subscribe
Previous / 10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Monza
WEC / Monza News

Alpine's first 2023 WEC podium at Monza "a huge relief"

The Signatech-run Alpine squad's first World Endurance Championship podium of the season in LMP2 came as a "huge relief", according to team boss Philippe Sinault.

James Newbold
By:
#36 Alpine ELF Team Oreca 07 - Gibson: Matthieu Vaxiviere, Julien Canal, Charles Milesi

After scoring outright wins at Sebring and Monza with its A480 grandfathered LMP1 car in the Hypercar class last season, Alpine reverted to LMP2 this season ahead of a planned return to the top class with the A424 LMDh car developed with ORECA for 2023.

However, the 2016 and 2018-19 LMP2 championship-winning team endured a trying opening three rounds to the season with seventh at Spa its best result, before the #31 WRT crew's late suspension issues at the Le Mans 24 Hours elevated its #36 ORECA-Gibson 07 to fourth of the LMP2 runners and third among those eligible for WEC points.

At Monza, Alpine recorded its first WEC podium with second for Charles Milesi, Matthieu Vaxiviere and Julien Canal, moving up a position in the final hour once more at the expense of the #31 WRT ORECA that suffered an engine failure while contending for victory.

The all-French line-up led with 18 minutes to go before finishing a lap behind the winning Jota Sport ORECA of Pietro Fittipaldi, Oliver Rasmussen and David Heinemeier Hansson.

"This result is a huge relief," said Sinault.

"We showed much improvement at Le Mans, but we absolutely had to confirm that momentum at Monza."

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Sinault said that key to its approach had been a decision to offset the strategies of its two cars "to avoid any manoeuvre and to lose time for nothing" in the pits. The #36 car was alone among the LMP2 pack in not pitting under the race's first safety car on lap 14.

The sister #35 machine of Andre Negrao, Olli Caldwell and Memo Rojas finished eighth, experiencing increased tyre degradation in the second stints.

"It’s good for everybody after the good race we did at Le Mans, the good dynamic is on our way now," he said.

"We stay really focused and never give up. It’s a really tough category, you have seen the gap between all the races, between all the contenders. 

"Today is P2, but it’s a good signal for us."

LMP2 Podium: #36 Alpine ELF Team Oreca 07 - Gibson: Matthieu Vaxiviere, Julien Canal, Charles Milesi

LMP2 Podium: #36 Alpine ELF Team Oreca 07 - Gibson: Matthieu Vaxiviere, Julien Canal, Charles Milesi

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Milesi explained that Signatech's package "keeps improving since the start of the year, which shows that all the hard work put in by the team is paying off".

"We were in the right performance window, particularly late in the race, so we seized the opportunities and this podium is a testament to that," he said.

Gibson engine failure

The Gibson engine failure that caused the retirement of Robin Frijns, Ferdinand Habsburg and Sean Gelael's WRT machine was a new V8 installed for Monza.

The technical director for the Belgian squad's LMP2 programme, Sebastien Viger, explained that it had changed the British company's GK428, which is designed to last 50 hours, after finishing fifth at Le Mans.

"It happens sometimes you have an engine which has an electronics fault or all the teams will complain at one time they have an engine which is not as performant as others, this is motorsport," he told Motorsport.com.

"But it's rare to have to this extent an issue with the engine. 

"We changed the issue after Le Mans so this is also even rarer. It makes it an even harder pill to swallow to be honest."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Monza
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
WEC teams frustrated by safety car rules “lottery” at Monza

WEC teams frustrated by safety car rules “lottery” at Monza

WEC
Monza

WEC teams frustrated by safety car rules “lottery” at Monza WEC teams frustrated by safety car rules “lottery” at Monza

Corvette had “complete package” to win WEC title two rounds early

Corvette had “complete package” to win WEC title two rounds early

WEC
Monza

Corvette had “complete package” to win WEC title two rounds early Corvette had “complete package” to win WEC title two rounds early

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1

Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1

F1 Formula 1

Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1 Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1

Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas

Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas II

Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas

Chase Elliott to run Pocono Xfinity race with Hendrick

Chase Elliott to run Pocono Xfinity race with Hendrick

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
New Hampshire

Chase Elliott to run Pocono Xfinity race with Hendrick Chase Elliott to run Pocono Xfinity race with Hendrick

Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings

Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings

MGP MotoGP

Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Kevin Turner

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe