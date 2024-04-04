All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
WEC Vettel Porsche testing

Alpine WEC driver Habsburg suffers fractures in testing crash

Alpine’s World Endurance Championship driver Ferdinand Habsburg has suffered two fractures to his vertebrae following a testing accident in Spain.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
#35 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Charles Milesi

Shameem Fahath

Habsburg was among a number of Alpine drivers testing the Alpine A424 LMDh car at Aragon on 27 March when he suffered a crash at Turn 7, prompting a visit to a nearby hospital for check-ups.

After returning to his home country of Austria the following day, he underwent further scans that revealed the full extent of his back injuries - although the doctors concluded that there was no neurological impact from the incident.

The 26-year-old has begun his recovery treatment, but it remains unclear if he will be fit enough to take part in the 6 Hours of Imola on 21 April.

Should the Austrian driver be unable to race in Italy, Alpine could call in factory Mercedes racer Jules Gounon, who was announced as its reserve driver in February this year.

“On the afternoon of March 27, 2024, during the A424 test session in Motorland (Aragon), driver Ferdinand Habsburg had an accident at Turn 7,” Alpine said in a statement issued to Motorsport.com.

“The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

“Ferdinand was taken to the hospital in Alcaniz for examinations and was discharged in the evening.

“The next day, he was repatriated to Austria, where he underwent further examinations. Ferdinand suffers from two fractured lumbar vertebrae, with no neurological impact.

“He is beginning his recovery, the duration of which has not yet been defined. It will determine its participation in the next round of the FIA WEC at Imola.

“Alpine gives Ferdinand its full support and wishes him the best and quickest recovery.”

Habsburg’s crash follows an impressive start to Alpine’s LMDh programme in the Qatar 1812Km, where the #35 A424 he shared with Paul-Loup Chatin and Charles Milesi picked up a solid haul of points in seventh after the disqualification of the #2 Chip Ganassi Cadillac V-Series.R.

The sister #36 entry crewed by Mick Schumacher, Nicolas Lapierre and Matthieu Vaxiviere finished on the cusp of points in 11th.

Read Also:

Watch: BrrrakeF1 - Under the Skin of Endurance Racing's Advanced Tech

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Cadillac confirms two-driver Hypercar line-up as Imola WEC entry list announced

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Bezzecchi still does not feel "automatic" on Ducati GP23 in MotoGP

Bezzecchi still does not feel "automatic" on Ducati GP23 in MotoGP

MotoGP
Bezzecchi still does not feel "automatic" on Ducati GP23 in MotoGP
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1
Japanese GP
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

Russell wants automated FIA safety system to suspend F1 races after accidents

Russell wants automated FIA safety system to suspend F1 races after accidents

F1 Formula 1
Russell wants automated FIA safety system to suspend F1 races after accidents
Bezzecchi still does not feel "automatic" on Ducati GP23 in MotoGP

Bezzecchi still does not feel "automatic" on Ducati GP23 in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
Bezzecchi still does not feel "automatic" on Ducati GP23 in MotoGP
Why Norris feels his attacking style is hurting him in F1 qualifying

Why Norris feels his attacking style is hurting him in F1 qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Why Norris feels his attacking style is hurting him in F1 qualifying
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Peugeot 9X8 unveil
By Gary Watkins
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Prime
Prime
General
By James Newbold
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
By Rachit Thukral
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail
By Gary Watkins
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global