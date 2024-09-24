Alpine to continue to use Viry factory for WEC irrespective of F1 engine decision
Viry will remain the home of Alpine’s WEC engines even if Renault decides to become a customer team in F1
#36 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Nicolas Lapierre, Mick Schumacher, Matthieu Vaxiviere
Photo by: Andreas Beil
Alpine's factory effort in the World Endurance Championship will not be affected by any potential changes to its Formula 1 engine programme.
Bruno Famin, vice president of motorsport at Alpine, has stated that the Renault brand will continue to build and maintain engines for its A424 LMDh car at Viry-Chatillon in France for the foreseeable future.
Renault's Viry factory has been building engines for grand prix racing since 1979, but the French manufacturer is debating whether to abandon its F1 power unit programme in time for the new regulations in 2026.
Although a decision is not expected to be made until 30 September as per an internal target set by the company, the prospect of Renault stopping production of F1 engines at Viry to turn Alpine into a Mercedes customer team has not been received well by employees, who have staged multiple protests in recent weeks.
But "whatever happens" to its long-running F1 engine programme, the Viry facility will continue to play an important role in Alpine's Hypercar team according to Famin.
"We are already using the facility for WEC engines. [In] 2025 we continue with the Formula 1 engine," he said.
"We are using the facility, the people, the skills, the resources we have in Viry to support and develop the WEC programme for sure and we will continue [doing that in the future]."
The Alpine A424 is powered by a heavily modified version of Mecachrome's 3.4-litre turbocharged V6 engine that is also used in Formula 2. This is paired with a spec hybrid system that is common to all LMDh cars and is supplied jointly by Bosch, Xtrac, Williams Advanced Engineering.
#35 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Charles Milesi
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
More testing in 2025
Alpine has completed limited testing on its return to the Hypercar class with the all-new A424 in 2024.
It was the only manufacturer in the category not to take part in a collective test at Austin in July ahead of this month's Lone Star Le Mans event.
However, Famin has revealed that Alpine will ramp up testing in 2025 in order to use its entire allocation.
"The regulations limit the number of days you can test and the number of days depends if you are a manufacturer, but [also how many] customer [cars you have]," he explained.
"Some competitors have quite a lot of customer cars and they are allowed to make more tests. They also have double programmes with IMSA and WEC.
"We go step by step and the goal for next year will be for sure to make the full use of all the quota in terms of the number of test days that we are gonna have."
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Gounon set for further WEC race outing with Alpine
Renault chief agrees to meet Alpine's Viry F1 engine staff after protests
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines
Latest news
Chevrolet 'maxed out' with 2025 IndyCar team interest, support
Alonso: Ferrari "should have won" in Singapore
Mercedes "read race wrong" with Hamilton Singapore F1 strategy
Red Bull head of F1 strategy Courtenay to join McLaren
Prime
How perfect Porsche inched closer to WEC title on Toyota’s home turf
How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments