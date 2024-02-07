Alpine reveals WEC Hypercar lineups, signs Gounon as reserve
Alpine has revealed its driver lineups for the 2024 World Endurance Championship as it returns to the Hypercar class, with Mercedes GT ace Jules Gounon joining the fold as reserve.
It was announced on Wednesday at the livery launch of the A424 Hypercar that the #35 machine will be crewed by Paul-Loup Chatin, Charles Milesi and Ferdinand Habsburg, with the #36 driven by Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere and sportscar rookie Mick Schumacher.
Gounon was also revealed as the reserve driver for the Signatech-run team that most recently competed in the Hypercar division in 2022 with the grandfathered A480 LMP1 car previously known as the Rebellion R13.
Watch: First look at the Alpine A424 Hypercar
Reigning Intercontinental GT Challenge champion Gounon described his first test of the car in Barcelona as "magical".
"I was really looking forward to getting to know the Alpine A424, and I would like to thank Mercedes-AMG for allowing me to join Alpine in this role," he said.
"Many of the GT greats I've battled against over the years are now with various constructors in Hypercars, and this was a personal dream of mine.
"I remember my father [Jean-Marc], who raced in LMP1 in 2005, and I promised myself then that I would do everything I could to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans overall in a prototype.
"That's not yet the case as I'm a reserve driver, but I hope to work well and continue to improve to get closer to that goal in the future."
Alpine A424 Hypercar
Photo by: Alpine
The car developed with ORECA will debut in the WEC season opener, the Qatar 1812 km, on 2 March.
Team principal Phillipe Sinault said he was convinced the V6-powered machine has "got enormous potential" and expressed confidence in its driving crews to perform.
"Our driver line-ups perfectly reflect our desire for alchemy and our consideration of the human being as one of the essential elements and one of the keys to the project's success," he said.
"We haven't made any compromises, and our first draft of the line-up has now come to fruition.
Speaking with Bruno Famin on the subject was a pleasure as we agreed immediately. They're all tremendously high-quality drivers with experience and high levels of commitment and expectations.
"I think we've made the right choices, and I have confidence in this team, which for us is ideal to write this new chapter for Alpine in Hypercar."
Alpine A424 Hypercar
Photo by: Alpine
Alpine A424 Hypercar
Photo by: Alpine
F2 runner-up Vesti makes ELMS switch
F2 runner-up Vesti makes ELMS switch F2 runner-up Vesti makes ELMS switch
Lapierre to skip 2023 WEC season as Alpine steps down to LMP2
Lapierre to skip 2023 WEC season as Alpine steps down to LMP2 Lapierre to skip 2023 WEC season as Alpine steps down to LMP2
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS
Alpine braced for tough start to F1 2024 after concept change
Alpine braced for tough start to F1 2024 after concept change Alpine braced for tough start to F1 2024 after concept change
Ocon retains "strong links" to Mercedes amid Hamilton F1 replacement rumours
Ocon retains "strong links" to Mercedes amid Hamilton F1 replacement rumours Ocon retains "strong links" to Mercedes amid Hamilton F1 replacement rumours
F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change
F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change
Latest news
Buescher on 2024 season: "We've got a chance wherever we go"
Buescher on 2024 season: "We've got a chance wherever we go" Buescher on 2024 season: "We've got a chance wherever we go"
Why the 2024 campaign is suddenly critical for one F1 stalwart
Why the 2024 campaign is suddenly critical for one F1 stalwart Why the 2024 campaign is suddenly critical for one F1 stalwart
Alpine braced for tough start to F1 2024 after concept change
Alpine braced for tough start to F1 2024 after concept change Alpine braced for tough start to F1 2024 after concept change
Renault: Andretti engine talks won't resume until it gains F1 entry
Renault: Andretti engine talks won't resume until it gains F1 entry Renault: Andretti engine talks won't resume until it gains F1 entry
Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC
Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC
Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC
Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC
The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain
The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.