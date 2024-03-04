All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
WEC Losail

Alpine reveals secret to points finish on WEC LMDh debut in Qatar

Alpine’s points finish on the debut of the A424 LMDh in last weekend’s Qatar World Endurance Championship season-opener resulted from a switch of strategies early in the race. 

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
Upd:
#35 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Charles Milesi

#35 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Charles Milesi

JEP / Motorsport Images

Ferdinand Habsburg has revealed that his ability to save fuel over the course of the opening stint of the Qatar 1812Km led to the strategy call that allowed the #35 car he shared with Charles Milesi and Paul-Loup Chatin to complete the race on one fewer pitstops than its rivals for the final point-paying places. 

This gave the car eighth position, making it the highest-placed entry from one of the manufacturers new to the WEC this season. 

“It was just that I saved a s*** load of fuel over the first stint and we decided to carry on like that,” Habsburg told Motorsport.com

“It wasn’t the original plan, but it felt like the right thing to do and it paid off. 

“We knew we didn’t have the pace of the guys at the front, so we just tried to save a lap every stint.”

#35 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Charles Milesi

#35 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Charles Milesi

Photo by: Shameem Fahath

The #35 Alpine completed either 33 or 34 laps on its energy allocation laid down in the Hypercar Balance of Performance across eight of the car’s 10 stints. 

To make the strategy work Milesi then had to go one lap further again though his final stint, the Frenchman completing 35 laps on the run to the chequered flag.

That meant the Alpine completed the race on nine pitstops compared with the 10 of the cars behind it, including the sister #36 Alpine shared by Mick Schumacher, Nicolas Lapierre and Matthieu Vaxiviere that finished 12th. 

Habsburg explained that he was “ecstatic with such an amazing result” on the race debut of the A424.

But he conceded that that the Alpine developed in conjunction with French constructor ORECA was not on the ultimate pace around the Losail International Circuit on Saturday. 

“We’ll have to take our lack of pace on the chin, because it is to be expected with such a new car,” he said. 

“But the other positives are that we made no mistakes and had no offs as drivers and we looked strong as a team.”

The #35 Alpine only received one penalty over the course of a race lasting four minutes shy of 10 hours, which was the result of incorrect positioning of the car at its pitstall.

Alpine team boss Philippe Sinault described getting two cars to the finish with one in the points as “a nice achievement” for the first race of the A424.

He added that the “foundations are now in place” for the team to take a further step forward when the WEC resumes at Imola on 20 April.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail

How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

Late pitstop made Estre fear last-gasp Porsche WEC Qatar defeat

Late pitstop made Estre fear last-gasp Porsche WEC Qatar defeat

WEC
Losail

Late pitstop made Estre fear last-gasp Porsche WEC Qatar defeat Late pitstop made Estre fear last-gasp Porsche WEC Qatar defeat

"Too early" to know if LMDh car can win in WEC after first pole - Porsche

"Too early" to know if LMDh car can win in WEC after first pole - Porsche

WEC
Losail

"Too early" to know if LMDh car can win in WEC after first pole - Porsche "Too early" to know if LMDh car can win in WEC after first pole - Porsche

Alpine
More from
Alpine
Alpine announces F1 technical restructuring after key exits

Alpine announces F1 technical restructuring after key exits

Formula 1

Alpine announces F1 technical restructuring after key exits Alpine announces F1 technical restructuring after key exits

Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign

Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign

Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order?

Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order? Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order?

Latest news

Castroneves backed by Cleveland-Cliffs for Indy 500 effort

Castroneves backed by Cleveland-Cliffs for Indy 500 effort

Indy IndyCar
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Castroneves backed by Cleveland-Cliffs for Indy 500 effort Castroneves backed by Cleveland-Cliffs for Indy 500 effort

IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete

IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete

Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg

IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete

Ben Sulayem investigated for alleged attempt to interfere in F1 race result - Report

Ben Sulayem investigated for alleged attempt to interfere in F1 race result - Report

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Ben Sulayem investigated for alleged attempt to interfere in F1 race result - Report Ben Sulayem investigated for alleged attempt to interfere in F1 race result - Report

Alpine reveals secret to points finish on WEC LMDh debut in Qatar

Alpine reveals secret to points finish on WEC LMDh debut in Qatar

WEC WEC
Losail

Alpine reveals secret to points finish on WEC LMDh debut in Qatar Alpine reveals secret to points finish on WEC LMDh debut in Qatar

Prime

Discover prime content
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail
By Gary Watkins

How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC

The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail
By Gary Watkins

The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC

The fresh threats and new rivals to Toyota's WEC domination

The fresh threats and new rivals to Toyota's WEC domination

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail
By Gary Watkins

The fresh threats and new rivals to Toyota's WEC domination The fresh threats and new rivals to Toyota's WEC domination

The new combinations to look out for as GT3 arrives in the WEC

The new combinations to look out for as GT3 arrives in the WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail Prologue
By James Newbold

The new combinations to look out for as GT3 arrives in the WEC The new combinations to look out for as GT3 arrives in the WEC

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global