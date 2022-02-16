Alpine retains driver line-up for second WEC Hypercar season

Listen to this article

The Renault-owned brand returned to the top echelon of sportscar racing last year with an Oreca-designed LMP1 car that previously raced in the series under the Rebellion R-13 moniker.

This was originally supposed to be a one-year programme, but WEC organiser Automobile Automobile Club de l'Ouest later extended the so-called grandfathering of LMP1 cars until 2022, allowing the Gibson-engined A480 to race on in the series for another year.

Signatech will continue to handle the operational side of the team, while there are no changes on the driver front either, with Lapierre, Vaxiviere and Negrao all retained for a second campaign.

Negrao was already named on WEC’s record 39-car entry list for 2022, although there was never any real doubt about Lapierre and Vaxiviere’s future at the team.

Of the trio, Lapierre is the most experienced driver having previously been part of Toyota’s LMP1 programme from 2012-2014 and again in 2017 for a partial campaign.

He has taken four LMP2 class wins in the Le Mans 24 Hours, including three with Signatech Alpine, before returning to the top division in 2021 with the French manufacturer.

Negrao has been a part of Signatech/Alpine set-up since 2017, while Vaxiviere was recruited by Alpine last year after two seasons in the LMP2 ranks with TDS Racing.

#36 Alpine ELF Matmut - Alpine 480 Gibson: Andre Negrao, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxivere Photo by: Alpine

"Alpine's Endurance programme emphasises our commitment and ambitions in motorsport,” said Laurent Rossi, Alpine CEO.

“By competing in Formula 1 and Endurance, Alpine is one of the few brands racing in two FIA-sanctioned world championships and we will compete against prestigious rivals in FIA WEC again.

“[Signatech boss] Philippe Sinault's teams have my confidence, with a proven track record in this sport and numerous successes that have already seen Alpine excel at Le Mans and on the international scene for almost ten years now.

"The challenge will be even greater this season, but I am convinced our team will once again live up to the expectations of Alpine enthusiasts.”

Alpine will face increased competition this year in the Hypercar class with Glickenhaus entering at least one car for the full season and Peugeot joining the championship with two 9X8 LMH cars at a yet-to-be decided point later in the year.

Toyota will again be present with a pair of GR010 Hybrid cars.

Alpine's second campaign with an LMP1 car serves as a precursor to a planned LMDh assault in 2024.