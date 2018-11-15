Dates, venues revealed for WEC Prologue and Rookie test

Following the August announcement of the WEC’s 2019/20 schedule, it has now been revealed that the WEC Prologue will be held at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona on Wednesday 24-25 July 2019.

The WEC has also declared that its Rookie test will be held at Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday 15 December 2019, the day after the 8 Hours of Bahrain, the fourth round of the WEC season.

WEC-nominated Rookie drivers will be awarded a minimum of 30 laps during the test day, and the five hours of track time is also available to other WEC teams should they wish to evaluate potential drivers.