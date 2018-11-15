Sign in
WEC / Breaking news

Dates, venues revealed for WEC Prologue and Rookie test

Dates, venues revealed for WEC Prologue and Rookie test
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
31m ago

FIA World Endurance Championships teams will have five weeks of preparation available between the 2019/20 season Prologue and the opening round, the 4 Hours of Silverstone, which will be held on 1 September, 2019.

Following the August announcement of the WEC’s 2019/20 schedule, it has now been revealed that the WEC Prologue will be held at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona on Wednesday 24-25 July 2019. 

The WEC has also declared that its Rookie test will be held at Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday 15 December 2019, the day after the 8 Hours of Bahrain, the fourth round of the WEC season. 

WEC-nominated Rookie drivers will be awarded a minimum of 30 laps during the test day, and the five hours of track time is also available to other WEC teams should they wish to evaluate potential drivers.

