Dates, venues revealed for WEC Prologue and Rookie test
FIA World Endurance Championships teams will have five weeks of preparation available between the 2019/20 season Prologue and the opening round, the 4 Hours of Silverstone, which will be held on 1 September, 2019.
Following the August announcement of the WEC’s 2019/20 schedule, it has now been revealed that the WEC Prologue will be held at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona on Wednesday 24-25 July 2019.
The WEC has also declared that its Rookie test will be held at Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday 15 December 2019, the day after the 8 Hours of Bahrain, the fourth round of the WEC season.
WEC-nominated Rookie drivers will be awarded a minimum of 30 laps during the test day, and the five hours of track time is also available to other WEC teams should they wish to evaluate potential drivers.
