2022 WEC Sebring 1000 Miles – Start time, how to watch & more

Listen to this article

A total of 36 cars will take part in the 1000 Miles of Sebring with qualifying on Thursday, March 17 and the race set for Friday, March 18. This is the second edition of the 1000-mile fixture and marks the WEC's 10-year anniversary, the first ever race of the series having been the 2012 Sebring 12 Hours won by Audi Sport Team Joest.

The Hypercar class is once again led by two Toyota GR010 Hybrids, joined by the privateer Glickenhaus team and the grandfathered LMP1 car from Alpine. The LMP2 class has an armada of teams fielding Oreca 07s, including the Prema Team headed by ex-Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica and Team Penske, which is preparing a factory outing in the WEC's top class in 2023 with Porsche.

In the GT classes, it's a three-way battle between a pair of factory entries from Ferrari and Porsche and a single Corvette C8.R in GTE Pro, while a 13-strong field in GTE Am - which also includes customer Aston Martins - will likely provide close racing.

What times are qualifying and the race for the FIA WEC Sebring 1000 Miles?

Qualifying for the 1000 Miles of Sebring on Thursday, March 17 will start at 19:00 local time (-4 GMT) at Sebring International Raceway.

The race will get underway Friday, March 18 at 12:00 noon local time (-4 GMT).

Qualifying:

Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Start time: 19:00 local time / 23:00 GMT / 00:00 CET / 10:00 AEDT (Friday) / 04:30 IST (Friday)

Race:

Date: Friday, March 18, 2022

Start time: 12:00 local time / 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET / 03:00 AEDT (Saturday) / 21:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the lists? Check the WEC schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch FIA WEC live from Sebring?

Motorsport.tv will be live streaming the opening round of the 2022 WEC season, the Sebring 1000 Miles*

Click here to watch qualifying for FIA WEC Sebring 1000 Miles

Click here to watch the FIA WEC Sebring 1000 Miles (main race)

*Not available in North America, South America, Germany, Japan, New Zealand.

What's the weather forecast in Sebring?

Thursday: Warm weather is expected for qualifying with a high of 27 degrees Celsius.

Friday: A lovely day is expected for the 1000 Miles of Sebring with mostly sunny skies and the temperature peaking at 32 degrees Celsius.