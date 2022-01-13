Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Eaton reveals extent of injuries after W Series COTA kerb incident
W Series / COTA News

W Series to host prospective driver test in Arizona for 2022 season

By:

W Series will hold a test for prospective drivers in the US ahead of the 2022 season, with 14 drivers confirmed for the Arizona event.

W Series to host prospective driver test in Arizona for 2022 season

Ahead of the series' third season, it will stage a test at the Inde Motorsports Ranch between 31 January and 4 February using US specification F4 cars.

The all-female championship staged its first-ever round outside of Europe last October at the Circuit of the Americas in support of the US Grand Prix, holding a double-header season finale.

Drivers attending the test include 2020 Britcar Endurance Champion Jem Hepworth, Formula Regional European driver Lena Buhler, and FIA Girls on Track finalist Julia Ayoub.

The top eight drivers from the 2021 season have all been given the opportunity to race again next season, including double champion Jamie Chadwick and runner-up Alice Powell.

Chadwick said it was unlikely she would return to the series, while both drivers took part in a WEC test in Bahrain in December.

W Series Academy members Nerea Marti and Irina Sidorkova are also guaranteed seats as part of the academy package.

The 14 drivers attending the test are as follows:

Madison Aust, USA, 16
Julia Ayoub, BRA, 16
Tereza Babickova, CZE, 18
Lindsay Brewer, USA, 24
Lena Buhler, SWI, 24
Bianca Bustamante, PHI, 16
Maite Caceres, URU, 19
Chloe Chambers, USA, 17
Jorden Dolischka, AUT, 17
Emely De Heus, NED, 18
Nicole Havrda, CAN, 15
Jem Hepworth, UK, 21
Corinna Kamper, AUT, 27
Lola Lovinfosse, FRA, 16

Racing Director Dave Ryan, who will oversee the test, said: "The purpose of this test is to get to know a new group of drivers and understand what they are capable of as we finalise our 2022 driver line-up and look to the future.

"All of the drivers who will be with us in Arizona have demonstrated talent and potential in their careers so far and, while some may be a year or two away from racing in W Series, this is an opportunity for them to showcase their skills and for us to accelerate their development.

"The final round of our 2021 season at the Circuit of the Americas was very successful and proved what a great appetite there is for W Series in the USA. I am therefore delighted to be staging this test at the Inde Motorsports Ranch with a great group of drivers, many of whom have experience of racing in the Americas."

The series is yet to confirm its 2022 calendar.

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue Prime
W Series

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue Prime

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue

Two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick finds herself in a predicament. The Williams F1 development driver has more than proven herself in the all-female series and has little to gain from returning. But where should she go next? And how will the series move forwards if she elects to take up her reserved slot on next year's grid? Whatever she decides, it poses important questions for the series' future

W Series
Nov 5, 2021
The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Prime

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

She came into 2021 as a W Series title contender, but Beitske Visser has had a frustrating season, marred by a horrific crash at Spa and floundering in 12th place in the drivers’ standings. After misfortune and on-track clashes, the Dutch driver wishes the season was just starting now

W Series
Oct 20, 2021
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Prime

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series Prime

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return Prime

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Prime

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Prime

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of the W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond Prime

What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond

While the maiden season of the W Series can be regarded as a success, it must now capitalise on its strong debut and make the most of its opportunity to cement a long-term future. Here's how it could do just that.

W Series
Aug 19, 2019
