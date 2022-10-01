Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / W Series sets next week deadline on fate of final races
W Series / Marina Bay Qualifying report

W Series Singapore: Garcia on pole in wet red-flagged qualifying

Marta Garcia secured her second W Series pole position in a rainy and red-flagged qualifying in Singapore.

Megan White
By:
W Series Singapore: Garcia on pole in wet red-flagged qualifying
Listen to this article

The CortDAO driver set a 2m30.762s on her second attempt to top the timesheet amid the interrupted session, which was red-flagged at the halfway point before ending prematurely.

Sirin Racing’s Beitske Visser took second, with Alice Powell, who sits second in the standings for the Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors team, in third.

Two-time champion Jamie Chadwick, who could seal her third consecutive title this weekend, settled for eighth after she was hampered by traffic on her third attempt.

It was wet throughout the session, with the field emerging on wet weather tyres for their first attempts, as Powell set the benchmark with a 2m31,411s, leading from Garcia and Jessica Hawkins after the first runs, before Chadwick slotted into third for Jenner Racing with a 2m32.972s.

Belen Garcia then took second before Marta Garcia set her pole time, with Chadwick dropped to eighth as others improved.

There was a brief yellow flag in sector 1 around the 10-minute mark as Belen Garcia spun between Turns 3 and 4, the tricky conditions causing the Quantfury driver to lose the rear on the straight.

Chadwick failed to improve on her next run after being stuck behind W Series Academy driver Bianca Bustamante amid the tricky conditions, with visibility very low.

The red flag was thrown with 17 minutes on the clock, with Visser sitting in second place just 0.087s behind Garcia.

The session was restarted with 15 minutes remaining, but the red flag remained at the end of the pitlane, causing some confusion.

Cars returned to the end of the pits before having to be pushed back as the light remained red.

The track then went green five minutes later, with heavy rain continuing to fall.

A yellow flag came after Abbi Pulling was followed into the Turn 20 runoff by Racing X teammate Bruna Tomaselli, before the session was ended early.

Belen Garcia will line up fourth for tomorrow’s race, with Hawkins and Pulling in fifth and sixth respectively.

Sarah Moore starts seventh for Scuderia W, with Chadwick, Fabienne Wohlwend (CortDAO) and Puma’s Emma Kimilainen rounding off the top 10.

W Series Singapore - Qualifying Results

 Cla   Nº   Driver   Entrant   Time  Gap
19  Marta Garcia CortDAO Racing W Series Team 2'30.762  
95  Beitske Visser Sirin Racing W Series Team 2'30.849 0.087
27  Alice Powell Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors W Series Team 2'31.411 0.649
22  Belén García Quantfury Racing W Series Team 2'32.145 1.383
21  Jessica Hawkins Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors W Series Team 2'32.410 1.648
49  Abbi Pulling Racing X 2'32.447 1.685
26  Sarah Moore Scuderia W 2'32.815 2.053
55  Jamie Chadwick Jenner Racing 2'32.972 2.210
F.Wohlwend CortDAO Racing W Series Team 2'33.516 2.754
10  Emma Kimiläinen Puma W Series Team 2'34.729 3.967
11  Chloe Chambers Jenner Racing 2'34.774 4.012
12  44  Abbie Eaton Scuderia W 2'35.530 4.768
13  17  Ayla Agren Puma W Series Team 2'36.271 5.509
14  Emely de Heus Sirin Racing W Series Team 2'36.272 5.510
15  32  Nerea Martí Quantfury Racing W Series Team 2'36.872 6.110
16  97  Bruna Tomaselli Racing X 2'37.769 7.007
17  10  Juju Noda W Series Academy 2'43.567 12.805
18  B.Bustamante W Series Academy 2'44.415 13.653
shares
comments
W Series sets next week deadline on fate of final races
Previous article

W Series sets next week deadline on fate of final races
Megan White More from
Megan White
How F3's all-female test proved physicality is no barrier to progression
FIA F3

How F3's all-female test proved physicality is no barrier to progression

Why F2 are "pioneers", not lab rats, over sustainable fuel switch
FIA F2

Why F2 are "pioneers", not lab rats, over sustainable fuel switch

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

More from
Marta Garcia
Garcia withdrew from W Series COTA race due to anxiety COTA
Video Inside
W Series

Garcia withdrew from W Series COTA race due to anxiety

Garcia plans TRS assault to prepare for 2020 W Series
W Series

Garcia plans TRS assault to prepare for 2020 W Series

Garcia feels she's 'back on the map' after Norisring win Norisring
W Series

Garcia feels she's 'back on the map' after Norisring win

Latest news

W Series Singapore: Garcia on pole in wet red-flagged qualifying
W Series W Series

W Series Singapore: Garcia on pole in wet red-flagged qualifying

Marta Garcia secured her second W Series pole position in a rainy and red-flagged qualifying in Singapore.

W Series sets next week deadline on fate of final races
W Series W Series

W Series sets next week deadline on fate of final races

W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir says a decision will need to be made by next week about if this season’s final two races go ahead amid its financial difficulties.

What is needed for W Series to get a woman into F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is needed for W Series to get a woman into F1

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali grabbed the headlines recently when he suggested that it would likely be at least another five years before a woman could get in to grand prix racing.

Chadwick to test Indy Lights car for Andretti Autosport
Indy Lights Indy Lights

Chadwick to test Indy Lights car for Andretti Autosport

Two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick will test an Indy Lights car prepared by Andretti Autosport later this month.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series Prime

Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series

With two W Series titles under her belt, Jamie Chadwick appears to be the perfect candidate to break into FIA Formula 3. But a shock return to the series in 2022 appears a curious move – not just for her, but for the all-female series too

W Series
Feb 23, 2022
How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue Prime

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue

Two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick finds herself in a predicament. The Williams F1 development driver has more than proven herself in the all-female series and has little to gain from returning. But where should she go next? And how will the series move forwards if she elects to take up her reserved slot on next year's grid? Whatever she decides, it poses important questions for the series' future

W Series
Nov 5, 2021
The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Prime

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

She came into 2021 as a W Series title contender, but Beitske Visser has had a frustrating season, marred by a horrific crash at Spa and floundering in 12th place in the drivers’ standings. After misfortune and on-track clashes, the Dutch driver wishes the season was just starting now

W Series
Oct 20, 2021
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Prime

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series Prime

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return Prime

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Prime

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Prime

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of the W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.