W Series Silverstone: Chadwick takes dominant home win

Chadwick produced a lights-to-flag victory, maintaining her 100% record this year and extending her winning run in W Series to six consecutive races counting back to 2021, as she bolted clear of the challengers behind.

After a brief rain shower mid-race threatened to shake up the running, Chadwick put in a flawless performance to win by a healthy margin, aided by a late collision between the two other podium finishers.

Kimilainen switched from attack to defence as Pulling produced a late charge, closing to within half a second of the Finn over the final two laps.

After looking up the inside of Kimilainen at Copse on the penultimate lap, Pulling ran into the rear of her rival into the Vale chicane which saw both drivers spin around.

With minimal damage for each driver's car, both Pulling and Kimilainen rejoined the race, with the Finn taking second place as Pulling held off Fabienne Wohlwend over the final lap to take the final podium spot.

Wohlwend, who earlier in the race held third before running wide, had to settle for fourth place but it still marked her best result of the season.

Alice Powell's race started in disaster as she stalled on the grid at the start of the formation lap, only to get going again but failed to retake her place in third before the first safety car line, meaning she was slapped with a 10-second stop-and-go penalty.

Powell fought back to 14th place at the finish as her title challenge took a heavy blow with Chadwick winning and Pulling on the podium.

Beitske Visser claimed fifth place having challenged the frontrunners early on, but she kept clear of a charging Jessica Hawkins who made an impressive start to jump to sixth place.

Abbi Eaton came out on top of a late-race tussle with Belen Garcia for seventh place, with Nerea Marti and Sarah Moore rounding out the points places.

Marta Garcia had her race ruined by contact with Belen Garcia on the third lap, picking up front wing damage, and was shown the black and orange flag meaning she had to pit and fell two laps down.

Pos Driver Team Gap 1 Jamie Chadwick Jenner Racing 2 Emma Kimilainen Puma W Series Team 19.558 3 Abbi Pulling Racing X 20.962 4 Fabienne Wohlwend CortDAO Racing W Series Team 21.444 5 Beitske Visser Sirin Racing W Series Team 24.534 6 Jessica Hawkins Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors W Series Team 25.991 7 Abbie Eaton Scuderia W 27.069 8 Belen García Quantfury Racing W Series Team 27.848 9 Nerea Martí Quantfury Racing W Series Team 28.202 10 Sarah Moore Scuderia W 29.268 11 Bruna Tomaselli Racing X 35.645 12 Tereza Babickova Puma W Series Team 36.190 13 Chloe Chambers Jenner Racing 36.820 14 Alice Powell Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors W Series Team 51.253 15 Emely de Heus Sirin Racing W Series Team 53.222 16 Juju Noda W Series Academy 56.940 17 B.Bustamante W Series Academy 1'09.172 18 Marta Garcia CortDAO Racing W Series Team