W Series Britain: Chadwick beats Kimilainen for pole at Silverstone
W Series / Silverstone Race report

W Series Silverstone: Chadwick takes dominant home win

Jamie Chadwick eased to another comfortable victory in the W Series with a dominant display at Silverstone, while there was a penultimate lap clash between Emma Kimilainen and Abbi Pulling.

Haydn Cobb
By:
W Series Silverstone: Chadwick takes dominant home win
Listen to this article

Chadwick produced a lights-to-flag victory, maintaining her 100% record this year and extending her winning run in W Series to six consecutive races counting back to 2021, as she bolted clear of the challengers behind.

After a brief rain shower mid-race threatened to shake up the running, Chadwick put in a flawless performance to win by a healthy margin, aided by a late collision between the two other podium finishers.

Kimilainen switched from attack to defence as Pulling produced a late charge, closing to within half a second of the Finn over the final two laps.

After looking up the inside of Kimilainen at Copse on the penultimate lap, Pulling ran into the rear of her rival into the Vale chicane which saw both drivers spin around.

With minimal damage for each driver's car, both Pulling and Kimilainen rejoined the race, with the Finn taking second place as Pulling held off Fabienne Wohlwend over the final lap to take the final podium spot.

Wohlwend, who earlier in the race held third before running wide, had to settle for fourth place but it still marked her best result of the season.

Alice Powell's race started in disaster as she stalled on the grid at the start of the formation lap, only to get going again but failed to retake her place in third before the first safety car line, meaning she was slapped with a 10-second stop-and-go penalty.

Powell fought back to 14th place at the finish as her title challenge took a heavy blow with Chadwick winning and Pulling on the podium.

Beitske Visser claimed fifth place having challenged the frontrunners early on, but she kept clear of a charging Jessica Hawkins who made an impressive start to jump to sixth place.

Abbi Eaton came out on top of a late-race tussle with Belen Garcia for seventh place, with Nerea Marti and Sarah Moore rounding out the points places.

Marta Garcia had her race ruined by contact with Belen Garcia on the third lap, picking up front wing damage, and was shown the black and orange flag meaning she had to pit and fell two laps down.

Pos  Driver  Team  Gap
Jamie Chadwick Jenner Racing  
Emma Kimilainen Puma W Series Team 19.558
Abbi Pulling Racing X 20.962
Fabienne Wohlwend CortDAO Racing W Series Team 21.444
Beitske Visser Sirin Racing W Series Team 24.534
Jessica Hawkins Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors W Series Team 25.991
Abbie Eaton Scuderia W 27.069
Belen García Quantfury Racing W Series Team 27.848
Nerea Martí Quantfury Racing W Series Team 28.202
10  Sarah Moore Scuderia W 29.268
11  Bruna Tomaselli Racing X 35.645
12  Tereza Babickova Puma W Series Team 36.190
13  Chloe Chambers Jenner Racing 36.820
14  Alice Powell Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors W Series Team 51.253
15  Emely de Heus Sirin Racing W Series Team 53.222
16  Juju Noda W Series Academy 56.940
17  B.Bustamante W Series Academy 1'09.172
18  Marta Garcia CortDAO Racing W Series Team  

 

 

 

W Series Britain: Chadwick beats Kimilainen for pole at Silverstone
W Series Britain: Chadwick beats Kimilainen for pole at Silverstone
Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series Prime

Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series

With two W Series titles under her belt, Jamie Chadwick appears to be the perfect candidate to break into FIA Formula 3. But a shock return to the series in 2022 appears a curious move – not just for her, but for the all-female series too

W Series
Feb 23, 2022
How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue Prime

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue

Two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick finds herself in a predicament. The Williams F1 development driver has more than proven herself in the all-female series and has little to gain from returning. But where should she go next? And how will the series move forwards if she elects to take up her reserved slot on next year's grid? Whatever she decides, it poses important questions for the series' future

W Series
Nov 5, 2021
The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Prime

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

She came into 2021 as a W Series title contender, but Beitske Visser has had a frustrating season, marred by a horrific crash at Spa and floundering in 12th place in the drivers’ standings. After misfortune and on-track clashes, the Dutch driver wishes the season was just starting now

W Series
Oct 20, 2021
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Prime

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series Prime

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return Prime

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Prime

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Prime

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of the W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
