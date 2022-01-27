Tickets Subscribe
W Series News

W Series adds Suzuka round to eight-race 2022 calendar

By:

W Series has revealed its 2022 calendar, featuring eight races in support of Formula 1, including the series’ first-ever round in Asia.

Listen to this article

The all-female championship will visit five new venues during its third season, including a round at the Suzuka Circuit in support of the Japanese Grand Prix.

The season will begin in Miami in May, supporting F1's first race there, before rounds in Spain, the UK, France, Hungary, Japan, a second US race and the season finale in Mexico City.

The 2021 season saw Jamie Chadwick take her second consecutive title after a fierce battle with Alice Powell, who finished second having entered the season finale level on points with her fellow Brit. 

CEO Catherine Bond Muir said: "W Series' expansion continues with the announcement of our 2022 race calendar which will see us visit more circuits and countries in a single season than ever before.

"Last year, we began a landmark partnership with Formula 1 and our talented grid of female racing drivers proved that they belong on motor racing's greatest stage.

"Their skill and determination captivated audiences around the world, culminating in a thrilling season-ending double header in Austin, Texas, USA, where a record crowd of 400,000 people attended the race weekend and saw Jamie Chadwick successfully defend her W Series title.

"I am delighted that we will be returning to the Circuit of the Americas, Silverstone and Hungary in 2022, and excited to take W Series to Miami, Spain, France, Mexico and Japan for the first time – the latter representing another landmark achievement for W Series as we make our debut in Asia.

"We have always stated our intention to make the series a truly global movement and this calendar is the next step towards achieving that.

"Our season-ending round at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez promises to be a very special weekend indeed and I can't wait to see the 2022 W Series champion crowned in the iconic Foro Sol Stadium.

"I know that our drivers will once again rise to the occasion next season, and I would like to thank Formula 1 for their continued support and commitment to creating more opportunities for girls and women in the highest categories of our sport."

Start action

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

F1 motorsport managing director Ross Brawn said: "We are proud to announce that W Series will continue to join us at eight Formula 1 races in 2022. It has been incredible to witness the championship progress as we continue to champion diversity across motor sport, and it is exciting to see the series will visit five new venues next year, including its debut in Asia.

"We believe that it is extremely important to give everyone the opportunity to reach the highest levels of our sport, and our partnership with W Series continues to demonstrate our resolve in building greater diversity across Formula 1."

The top eight drivers from the 2021 season have all been given the opportunity to race again next season, but Powell and Chadwick have both said they are unlikely to return to the championship in 2022, with both having taken part in November's World Endurance Championship rookie test with Richard Mille Racing Team. 

The series will hold a test for prospective drivers in the US next week ahead of the 2022 season, with 14 drivers confirmed for the Arizona event. 

2022 W Series calendar:

6-8 May Miami, USA
20-22 May Barcelona, Spain
1-3 July Silverstone, UK
22-24 July Le Castellet, France
29-31 July Budapest, Hungary
7-9 October Suzuka, Japan
21-23 October Austin, USA
28-30 October Mexico City, Mexico

Megan White More from
Megan White
Sargeant "lucky" to continue on F1 junior ladder amid money worries
FIA F2

Sargeant "lucky" to continue on F1 junior ladder amid money worries

Hauger, Daruvala join Prema in F2 as Red Bull confirms junior line-up
Video Inside
FIA F2

Hauger, Daruvala join Prema in F2 as Red Bull confirms junior line-up

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue Prime
W Series

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue

Two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick finds herself in a predicament. The Williams F1 development driver has more than proven herself in the all-female series and has little to gain from returning. But where should she go next? And how will the series move forwards if she elects to take up her reserved slot on next year's grid? Whatever she decides, it poses important questions for the series' future

W Series
Nov 5, 2021
The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

She came into 2021 as a W Series title contender, but Beitske Visser has had a frustrating season, marred by a horrific crash at Spa and floundering in 12th place in the drivers’ standings. After misfortune and on-track clashes, the Dutch driver wishes the season was just starting now

W Series
Oct 20, 2021
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of the W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond

While the maiden season of the W Series can be regarded as a success, it must now capitalise on its strong debut and make the most of its opportunity to cement a long-term future. Here's how it could do just that.

W Series
Aug 19, 2019
