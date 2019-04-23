Sign in
W Series / Breaking news

W Series races to be broadcast live on Channel 4

W Series races to be broadcast live on Channel 4
By:
39m ago

UK free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 will show the new all-female W Series live on television in 2019.

Channel 4 will show all six W Series races live in the UK, starting with the inaugural round at Hockenheim on 4 May.

The broadcast will include qualifying, as well as a full-build up to the W Series race, held on a Saturday afternoon.

"In its inaugural season, W Series has what even 70-year old F1 no longer has: free live-to-air TV coverage of all its races in the UK," said a W Series spokesperson.

Channel 4 previously shared the rights to UK F1 coverage with Sky F1 after taking over from the BBC in 2016, but lost the rights to screen live coverage at the end of last season and only shows extended highlights packages of each race this year.

"This is a historic moment for us. The UK, with its incredible love of motorsport, is a cornerstone market for W Series, and what better way to engage and entertain than with live coverage of our all-female single-seater racing?" said W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir.

"Channel 4 is the ideal broadcast partner and we're delighted to be working with them as we introduce the world to this exciting new concept."

W Series advisory board chairman David Coulthard, who works as a commentator on Channel 4's F1 coverage, said: "I've had the privilege of working with Channel 4 as a Formula 1 commentator for many years and I'm thrilled that their appetite for live motorsport has grown to cover W Series too.

"Channel 4's experience with Formula 1 will prove invaluable as we work together to produce a compelling show for viewers, fans, partners and sponsors alike."

Garcia describes “relief” at making W Series grid

Garcia describes “relief” at making W Series grid
Series W Series
Author Lucy Morson
