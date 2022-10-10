Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / W Series Singapore: Visser wins to keep title hopes alive, Chadwick crashes
W Series News

W Series announces early end to 2022 season, Chadwick secures title

W Series has announced it will not complete the final three races of its 2022 season due to fundraising issues, but is “extremely confident” of returning in 2023.

Luke Smith
By:
W Series announces early end to 2022 season, Chadwick secures title
Listen to this article

Over the Singapore race weekend, it emerged W Series may not be able to complete its planned campaign after a contracted deal with an American investor collapsed.

A one-week deadline was set to decide whether the final races in the United States and a double-header in Mexico in support of Formula 1 would go ahead, before W Series announced on Monday the season had been curtailed.

W Series said the decision was "made to focus on the longer-term fundraising process to enable the longevity and financial health of W Series into 2023".

As the season completed seven races, surpassing the six-race requirement, the championship is declared official, with Jamie Chadwick securing her third title.

Chadwick scored five victories en route to the championship, finishing 50 points clear of Beitske Visser in second place. Alice Powell rounded out the top three, a further seven points behind.

W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir told media outlets including Motorsport.com on Monday there had been significant interest from potential investors since news emerged of the financial difficulties, giving her confidence the series would return in 2023.

"We've had offers from a number of people, but the problem is getting money in doesn't happen at the shake of a money tree, and people have got to go through due diligence," explained Bond Muir.

"We believed up until last weekend there was a possibility for us to get to Austin, and we've just had to call it, because obviously there are deadlines on payments and things that need to be done.

"We could have kept it on for a couple of weeks, but we just had to make a pragmatic call today. Going forward, the big message is that I am extremely confident that W Series will be here next year."

Start action

Start action

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Bond Muir informed the W Series drivers of the news earlier on Monday afternoon, and said the championship remained committed to retaining its existing structure going forward to ensure drivers do not need to fund their own seats.

"I think they are concerned about the structure of the business going forward and whether they'd be asked to supply money next year," said Bond Muir.

"I've said as far as we're concerned at the moment, we want to keep the DNA of W Series going, and that we will, it is our intention to still be providing all of the expenses for the drivers.

"We've always said we're about finding the fastest drivers, not the richest drivers."

Bond Muir still expected W Series to pay out the prize money for the drivers based on their finishing position despite the shortened season. Three-time champion Chadwick is due to receive the top prize of $500,000, with a further $1m spread across the rest of the field.

"Where I sit at the moment, it is my expectation that that will be paid out," said Bond Muir. "I can't say 100% until the money plus everything else and the working capital for the business going forward.

"But where I stand at the moment, I don't see any reason why that won't be the case."

shares
comments
W Series Singapore: Visser wins to keep title hopes alive, Chadwick crashes
Previous article

W Series Singapore: Visser wins to keep title hopes alive, Chadwick crashes
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Leclerc: Suzuka penalty was "right thing to do" after last-lap Perez fight Japanese GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Suzuka penalty was "right thing to do" after last-lap Perez fight

The "kick in the teeth" that proved Mercedes’ deeper F1 car problem
Formula 1

The "kick in the teeth" that proved Mercedes’ deeper F1 car problem

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Whincup happy to wait on title
Supercars Supercars

Whincup happy to wait on title

Jamie Whincup says he's happy to wait until the Gold Coast for Shane van Gisbergen to seal his first Supercars title as a team boss.

World Supersport 300 rider Steeman passes away after crash
World Superbike World Superbike

World Supersport 300 rider Steeman passes away after crash

World Supersport 300 rider Victor Steeman has died at the age of 22 following a crash in last weekend's penultimate race of the season at Portimao.

Supercars teams strike Gen3 parts deal
Supercars Supercars

Supercars teams strike Gen3 parts deal

Supercars teams are working together to share and streamline the production of control parts for the new Gen3 cars.

NASCAR: Altering finishing order in a race "can't be tolerated"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR: Altering finishing order in a race "can't be tolerated"

A review of on-track data and radio communications prompted the severe penalty handed to Cup Series driver Cole Custer, NASCAR’s Scott Miller said Tuesday.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series Prime

Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series

With two W Series titles under her belt, Jamie Chadwick appears to be the perfect candidate to break into FIA Formula 3. But a shock return to the series in 2022 appears a curious move – not just for her, but for the all-female series too

W Series
Feb 23, 2022
How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue Prime

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue

Two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick finds herself in a predicament. The Williams F1 development driver has more than proven herself in the all-female series and has little to gain from returning. But where should she go next? And how will the series move forwards if she elects to take up her reserved slot on next year's grid? Whatever she decides, it poses important questions for the series' future

W Series
Nov 5, 2021
The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Prime

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

She came into 2021 as a W Series title contender, but Beitske Visser has had a frustrating season, marred by a horrific crash at Spa and floundering in 12th place in the drivers’ standings. After misfortune and on-track clashes, the Dutch driver wishes the season was just starting now

W Series
Oct 20, 2021
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Prime

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series Prime

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return Prime

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Prime

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Prime

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of the W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.