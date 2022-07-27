W Series drops Suzuka round in favour of Singapore

Listen to this article

The all-female championship will now hold its seventh round of the season at the Marina Bay venue on September 30-October 2 in support of the Singapore Grand Prix, after being forced to drop Suzuka from its schedule owing to what the series has described as "unforeseeable operational challenges".

It will mark the second W Series event to be held on a street circuit following the season-opening double header in Miami.

W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir said that racing in Asia for the first time in 2022 was an important goal for the championship and thanked F1 and Singapore GP organisers for accommodating its change of plans.

"Since we announced our 2022 race calendar in January, the global landscape has changed considerably," she said.

"It's with regret that we will not be racing in Japan this year, where we have strong support, but the challenges involved in doing so have increased significantly in the past six months, meaning that for a young business like ours it is sadly no longer possible to hold a race there.

"Our 2022 season promised to be a landmark one as we staged more races (10) in a single season than ever before, including a first-ever race in Asia, which is a key market for us. I'd like to thank both Formula 1 and the team at Singapore GP for helping us to deliver that.

"The Marina Bay Street Circuit has built a fantastic reputation for great racing and we're sure the atmosphere will be incredible as racing returns there after a break.

"We staged our first-ever race on a street circuit in Miami in May to great acclaim, and I'm sure our drivers will put on another exciting show at Marina Bay and continue to inspire new fans of W Series in Asia."

Jamie Chadwick extended her championship lead to a mammoth 70 points following her fifth win of the season last weekend at Paul Ricard, and her seventh in succession.

Another win this weekend at the Hungaroring would potentially put the Jenner Racing driver in position to clinch the title in Singapore with three races to spare.