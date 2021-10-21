Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite
W Series / COTA News

Sidorkova to miss W Series Austin finale after US visa denied

By:

Russian W Series driver Irina Sidorkova will miss the final two races in Austin this weekend after she was denied a US visa.

Sidorkova to miss W Series Austin finale after US visa denied

The 18-year-old was set to compete in the season finale double header at the Circuit of the Americas, but said on Wednesday she had been unable to obtain a visa despite her National Interests Exemption as a professional athlete.

She currently sits in seventh in the drivers standings with 34 points, but will lose places as a result of missing the last two races.

However, she is guaranteed a seat for 2022 as a member of the W Series Academy alongside Nerea Marti, who is fourth in the drivers’ standings.

Her replacement is Australian reserve driver Caitlin Wood, who will make her third outing this year after competing at the Hungaroring and Spa.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Sidorkova wrote: “I was denied a visa to the United States, although I have a status of a National Interests Exemption as a professional athlete.

"First I was refused by US embassy at an interview, and later nothing worked out when W Series, F1 and Congressman McCaul's Office from Texas till yesterday tried to make it work somehow. I appreciate this help a lot and I'm very thankful for that.

“This happens the first time in my life and race career. I am deprived of racing and opportunity to fight for the good points and the prize that I planned to invest in my training.

"I just want to say that I'm proud to be a [Russian] racing driver and I will continue racing whatever it takes.”

She had previously written about her visa issues, having travelled to Oman for an interview at the US Embassy in Muscat earlier this month, which was then cancelled after a tropical storm hit the region.

Sidorkova previously held a three-year visa for the USA, which expired in 2019, and had applied for interviews at embassies in Russia, the Netherlands, Poland, and the UK before flying to Muscat.

 
Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

Previous article

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite
Load comments
More from
Megan White
The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Prime
W Series

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

Top eight W Series drivers will automatically qualify for 2022 seats
Video Inside
W Series

Top eight W Series drivers will automatically qualify for 2022 seats

W Series reserve Pulling drafted in at PUMA for COTA finale COTA
W Series

W Series reserve Pulling drafted in at PUMA for COTA finale

Trending Today

How Alonso's Turkish escape will stop further yellow flag dramas
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Alonso's Turkish escape will stop further yellow flag dramas

Hamlin: NASCAR needs an "F1-style approach" to race weekends
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin: NASCAR needs an "F1-style approach" to race weekends

Sidorkova to miss W Series Austin finale after US visa denied
W Series W Series

Sidorkova to miss W Series Austin finale after US visa denied

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice

Secret $25 million funding of Supercars takeover
Supercars Supercars

Secret $25 million funding of Supercars takeover

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

Tackling the hidden weakness of hybrid powertrains with Liqui Moly
General General

Tackling the hidden weakness of hybrid powertrains with Liqui Moly

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Prime

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

She came into 2021 as a W Series title contender, but Beitske Visser has had a frustrating season, marred by a horrific crash at Spa and floundering in 12th place in the drivers’ standings. After misfortune and on-track clashes, the Dutch driver wishes the season was just starting now

W Series
23 h
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Prime

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series Prime

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return Prime

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Prime

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Prime

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of the W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond Prime

What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond

While the maiden season of the W Series can be regarded as a success, it must now capitalise on its strong debut and make the most of its opportunity to cement a long-term future. Here's how it could do just that.

W Series
Aug 19, 2019
The verdict on W Series' first weekend Prime

The verdict on W Series' first weekend

Since its launch last year, W Series has attracted much attention and debate. But with its first race, which took place at Hockenheim last weekend, what was pure speculation turned to fact. Here are the key takeaways from the event

W Series
May 8, 2019

Latest news

Sidorkova to miss W Series Austin finale after US visa denied
W Series W Series

Sidorkova to miss W Series Austin finale after US visa denied

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Prime
W Series W Series

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

Top eight W Series drivers will automatically qualify for 2022 seats
Video Inside
W Series W Series

Top eight W Series drivers will automatically qualify for 2022 seats

W Series reserve Pulling drafted in at PUMA for COTA finale
W Series W Series

W Series reserve Pulling drafted in at PUMA for COTA finale

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.