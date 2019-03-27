Gallery: First-ever W Series testing at Almeria

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car
Francesca Linossi
Naomi Schiff
Shea Holbrook
Fabienne Wohlwend, Beitske Visser
Sabre Cook
Natalie Decker
Gosia Rdest
Stephane Kox
Emma Kimilainen
Tasmin Pepper
Marta Garcia
Vivien Keszthelyi
Natalie Decker
Francesca Linossi, Jamie Chadwick, Stephane Kox
Sarah Bovy
Marta Garcia
Stephane Kox
Miki Koyama
Milou Mets
Francesca Linossi
Shirley Van Der Lof
Alice Powell, Jessica Hawkins, Shea Holbrook
Alice Powell
This week saw the 28 contenders for the first-ever W Series – the all-female open-wheel single-seater championship – in action as they vie for the 18 places on the 2019 grid.
The test, at Almeria in Spain, was also the drivers' first time behind the wheel of the Tatuus T-318 car, which will be used when the season kicks off at Hockenheim in May.
The successful drivers from this week's four days of testing will be revealed on Thursday.
Prospective W Series drivers
|Driver
|Background
|Sarah Bovy
|Lamborghini Super Trofeo
|Jamie Chadwick
|British F3, British GT (GT4 champion)
|Sabre Cook
|Road to Indy, US F4
|Natalie Decker
|ARCA
|Marta Garcia
|Spanish F4
|Megan Gilkes
|F1200 Canada
|Grace Gui
|Asian Formula Renault
|Esmee Hawkey
|Porsche Carrera Cup GB
|Jessica Hawkins
|Mini Challenge
|Shea Holbrook
|Lamborghini Super Trofeo
|Francesca Linossi
|Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Porsche Carrera Cup Italy
|Vivien Keszthelyi
|Audi SS R8 Cup
|Emma Kimilainen
|STCC
|Natalia Kowalska
|Formula Two
|Stephane Kox
|GT4 European
|Miki Koyama
|Japanese F4
|Milou Mets
|LMV8 Oval Series
|Sarah Moore
|LMP3, Ginetta Junior (champion)
|Tasmin Pepper
|VW Engen Polo Cup
|Vicky Piria
|GP3, European F3 Open
|Alice Powell
|GP3, Formula Renault UK (champion)
|Gosia Rdest
|Audi TT Cup, GT4
|Naomi Schiff
|Formula Renault 2.0, GT4 European
|Shirley van der Lof
|German F3
|Beitske Visser
|Formula Renault 3.5, GT4 European
|Alexandra Whitley
|V8 Utes
|Fabienne Wohlwend
|Ferrari Europe
|Caitlin Wood
|Blancpain GT
