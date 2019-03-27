Sign in
W Series / Top List

Gallery: First-ever W Series testing at Almeria

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car
1/36

Photo by: W Series

Francesca Linossi

Francesca Linossi
2/36

Photo by: W Series

Naomi Schiff

Naomi Schiff
3/36

Photo by: W Series

Shea Holbrook

Shea Holbrook
4/36

Photo by: W Series

Fabienne Wohlwend, Beitske Visser

Fabienne Wohlwend, Beitske Visser
5/36

Photo by: W Series

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car
6/36

Photo by: W Series

Sabre Cook

Sabre Cook
7/36

Photo by: W Series

Natalie Decker

Natalie Decker
8/36

Photo by: W Series

Gosia Rdest

Gosia Rdest
9/36

Photo by: W Series

Stephane Kox

Stephane Kox
10/36

Photo by: W Series

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car
11/36

Photo by: W Series

Emma Kimilainen

Emma Kimilainen
12/36

Photo by: W Series

Tasmin Pepper

Tasmin Pepper
13/36

Photo by: W Series

Marta Garcia

Marta Garcia
14/36

Photo by: W Series

Vivien Keszthelyi

Vivien Keszthelyi
15/36

Photo by: W Series

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car
16/36

Photo by: W Series

Natalie Decker

Natalie Decker
17/36

Photo by: W Series

Francesca Linossi, Jamie Chadwick, Stephane Kox

Francesca Linossi, Jamie Chadwick, Stephane Kox
18/36

Photo by: W Series

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car
19/36

Photo by: W Series

Sarah Bovy

Sarah Bovy
20/36

Photo by: W Series

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car
21/36

Photo by: W Series

Marta Garcia

Marta Garcia
22/36

Photo by: W Series

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car
23/36

Photo by: W Series

Stephane Kox

Stephane Kox
24/36

Photo by: W Series

Miki Koyama

Miki Koyama
25/36

Photo by: W Series

Milou Mets

Milou Mets
26/36

Photo by: W Series

Francesca Linossi

Francesca Linossi
27/36

Photo by: W Series

Shirley Van Der Lof

Shirley Van Der Lof
28/36

Photo by: W Series

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car
29/36

Photo by: W Series

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car
30/36

Photo by: W Series

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car
31/36

Photo by: W Series

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car
32/36

Photo by: W Series

Alice Powell, Jessica Hawkins, Shea Holbrook

Alice Powell, Jessica Hawkins, Shea Holbrook
33/36

Photo by: W Series

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car
34/36

Photo by: W Series

Alice Powell

Alice Powell
35/36

Photo by: W Series

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car

Track action in the W Series Tatuus F3 T-318 car
36/36

Photo by: W Series

By:
15m ago

This week saw the 28 contenders for the first-ever W Series – the all-female open-wheel single-seater championship – in action as they vie for the 18 places on the 2019 grid.

The test, at Almeria in Spain, was also the drivers' first time behind the wheel of the Tatuus T-318 car, which will be used when the season kicks off at Hockenheim in May.

The successful drivers from this week's four days of testing will be revealed on Thursday.

Prospective W Series drivers

Driver Background
Belgium Sarah Bovy Lamborghini Super Trofeo
United Kingdom Jamie Chadwick British F3, British GT (GT4 champion)
United States Sabre Cook Road to Indy, US F4
United States Natalie Decker ARCA
Spain Marta Garcia Spanish F4
Canada Megan Gilkes F1200 Canada
China Grace Gui Asian Formula Renault
United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey Porsche Carrera Cup GB
United Kingdom Jessica Hawkins Mini Challenge
United States Shea Holbrook Lamborghini Super Trofeo
Italy Francesca Linossi Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Porsche Carrera Cup Italy
Hungary Vivien Keszthelyi Audi SS R8 Cup
Finland Emma Kimilainen STCC
Poland Natalia Kowalska Formula Two
Netherlands Stephane Kox GT4 European
Japan Miki Koyama Japanese F4
Netherlands Milou Mets LMV8 Oval Series
United Kingdom Sarah Moore LMP3, Ginetta Junior (champion)
South Africa Tasmin Pepper VW Engen Polo Cup
Italy Vicky Piria GP3, European F3 Open
United Kingdom Alice Powell GP3, Formula Renault UK (champion)
Poland Gosia Rdest Audi TT Cup, GT4
Belgium Naomi Schiff Formula Renault 2.0, GT4 European
Netherlands Shirley van der Lof German F3
Netherlands Beitske Visser Formula Renault 3.5, GT4 European
Australia Alexandra Whitley V8 Utes
Liechtenstein Fabienne Wohlwend Ferrari Europe
Australia Caitlin Wood Blancpain GT
