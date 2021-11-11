Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue
W Series News

Chadwick not planning W Series return in 2022

By:

Two-time W Series title winner Jamie Chadwick has no plans to return to the championship next season.

The Williams Formula 1 development driver, who completed a W Series double in Austin last month, has instead expressed her intent to move up the single-seater ladder from the all-female series and also to undertake some sportscar racing in 2022.

"The plan isn't return to W Series. I need to look at something else," Chadwick told Motorsport.com.

"I've done it for two years and won it twice, and I think I need to showcase it as a leg-up and a platform for further opportunities.

"I don't think it would make sense for me to return to W Series."

Read Also:

Chadwick, 23, wouldn't be drawn on where she will end up racing next season, insisting that "nothing is confirmed".

Asked if she is aiming to graduate to the FIA Formula 3 Championship, the next step up from the W Series Formula Regional Tatuus-Alfa Romeo car on the governing body's ladder, she said: "It is something I am weighing up as I try to work out what the best route is, but it is a lot of money.

"Obviously the W Series prize money is significant, but it but doesn't get you that far.

"I need to see how much support I can get and what seats are available."

Chadwick, who won the British GT Championship GT4 title in 2016, explained that she is hoping to dovetail the next stage of her single-seater career with a sportscar programme.

She said her appetite had been whet for the LMP2 category after getting a try-out with the Signatech-run Richard Mille Racing squad in last weekend's World Endurance Championship rookie test in Bahrain.

"It was fun, very different to what I'm used to, but it left me wanting more," explained Chadwick, who was Aston Martin junior factory driver in 2019.

"Sportscar racing is something I am interested in and the Le Mans 24 Hours is on my bucketlist.

"It's definitely something I'm looking at for next season; most years since I started racing, I've done more than one programme."

Chadwick was given the test in the Richard Mille ORECA-Gibson 07 backed by the FIA Women in Motorsport initiative alongside W Series runner-up Alice Powell.

Signatech team boss Philippe Sinault said the plans for the LMP2 car for next year had yet to be formalised, but he outlined a desire to continue working with current drivers Tatiana Calderon, Sophia Floersch and Beitske Visser.

shares
comments

Related video

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue
Previous article

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Glickenhaus commits to full-season WEC 2022 entry with one car
Video Inside
WEC

Glickenhaus commits to full-season WEC 2022 entry with one car

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Bahrain II Prime
WEC

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Prime
WEC

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

Jamie Chadwick More from
Jamie Chadwick
Chadwick, Powell join Richard Mille for Bahrain WEC rookie test
Video Inside
WEC

Chadwick, Powell join Richard Mille for Bahrain WEC rookie test

COTA W Series: Chadwick champion after dominating finale COTA
Video Inside
W Series

COTA W Series: Chadwick champion after dominating finale

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return Prime
W Series

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

Latest news

Chadwick not planning W Series return in 2022
Video Inside
W Series W Series

Chadwick not planning W Series return in 2022

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue Prime
W Series W Series

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue

Garcia withdrew from W Series COTA race due to anxiety
Video Inside
W Series W Series

Garcia withdrew from W Series COTA race due to anxiety

Eaton left with compression fracture after hitting "ridiculous" COTA kerb
W Series W Series

Eaton left with compression fracture after hitting "ridiculous" COTA kerb

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue Prime

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue

Two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick finds herself in a predicament. The Williams F1 development driver has more than proven herself in the all-female series and has little to gain from returning. But where should she go next? And how will the series move forwards if she elects to take up her reserved slot on next year's grid? Whatever she decides, it poses important questions for the series' future

W Series
Nov 5, 2021
The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Prime

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

She came into 2021 as a W Series title contender, but Beitske Visser has had a frustrating season, marred by a horrific crash at Spa and floundering in 12th place in the drivers’ standings. After misfortune and on-track clashes, the Dutch driver wishes the season was just starting now

W Series
Oct 20, 2021
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Prime

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series Prime

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return Prime

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Prime

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Prime

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of the W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond Prime

What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond

While the maiden season of the W Series can be regarded as a success, it must now capitalise on its strong debut and make the most of its opportunity to cement a long-term future. Here's how it could do just that.

W Series
Aug 19, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.