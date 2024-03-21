NES season-opener canceled as Nurburgring tensions reach boiling point

Instead, the day will be turned into a test day, as both endurance series accuse each other of unfair practices.

The start of the racing season at the famous Nurburgring-Nordschleife now falls into the hands of the long-established and rival ADAC Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie organised by the VLN on April 6-7th.

The newly-formed NES, organised by the Automobilclub von Deutschland (AvD) with the direct involvement of the Russian Nurburgring owner NR Holding, is now set to make its race debut on May 4th.

However, doubts remain about the series, which is struggling to find acceptance among teams, drivers and other key stakeholders such as marshals, many of whom refuse to work for a series that was first perceived as a hostile takeover attempt against the NLS and now as an attempt to force the NLS out of the market.

In a remarkable statement, the NES has now accused both the ADAC and the NLS of putting massive pressure on all stakeholders who want to work for the NES.

"The premiere of the Nurburgring Endurance Series is increasingly accompanied by massive discrediting and reprisals against people who are and want to be active for NES," the statement said.

"The Nurburgring Endurance Series (NES) has faced increasing hostility and threats since the announcement of the introduction of this new endurance racing series in spring 2023.

"Originally conceived as a series of four-hour races on the Nordschleife, NES has already had to change the format for the first event to races on the Grand Prix circuit."

The first race of the new series has been changed to a pair of 90-minute races on the Grand Prix circuit. It is understood that the reason for this is a lack of marshals, with 400 to 500 people needed for a race on the Nordschleife.

In contrast, testing can be done with far fewer marshals, as the official objective is not to achieve top speeds.

"[The reason for the format change] is that volunteer helper groups, stewards, leading marshals, officials, external service providers, other stakeholders, and even teams and drivers who remain neutral in the exercise of their professional duties or predominantly voluntary leisure activities, are under increasing massive pressure from people claiming to act in the name and on behalf of the VLN/NLS and the ADAC," the statement continues.

"While NES has accepted the challenge of a competitive series from the very beginning, the hostility from various camps is constantly increasing.

"NES therefore demands public clarification from all institutions involved that all persons are free to carry out their activities at any event as they wish without having to fear any consequences. This is a matter of course for NES.

"NES would like to thank all the sports marshals and section leaders who are willing to work for NES despite the threat of consequences."

#2 Schnitzelalm Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Carrie Schreiner, Peter Terting Photo by: Jan Brucke/VLN

NLS slams "fake news" by "trolls"

The VLN-led ADAC Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie responded to these claims, remarkably even before the NES statement was published in the first place. VLN Chairman Mike Jager called the allegations "bullshit".

"We ask people in management positions not to work for competitors because this is about technology and knowledge transfer", he said.

"It goes without saying that you can't work for Mercedes and Ferrari at the same time in Formula One.

"Those who spread such rumors should perhaps reflect on themselves and ask themselves why people don't want to work together."

Jager himself complained about unfair practices, without directly naming NES. Rumors about closed grandstands and parking lots for fans were spread via social media.

In addition, Jager praised the Nurburgring 1927 GmbH & Co. KG, which, despite being 99 percent owned by NR Holding, had been helping the VLN, but complained about the practices of "other parties".

"It's just like in real life. Trolls deliberately spread fake news to destabilise you," he said.

"It must be said that the dialogue with everyone from the operational side was very productive. We were able to talk to each other on equal terms. There was nothing standing between us.

"Nevertheless, there have been obstacles put in our way by other parties. But that doesn't stop us from trying to talk to each other. We have done so in the past and will continue to do so in the future."

With the NLS receiving overwhelming support from drivers, teams and stakeholders, and with the backing of the regional ADAC chapters, it currently appears to be on its way to victory in the NLS-NES war.

PR experts told Motorsport.com that the announcement could be an indication of an exit strategy for the NES.

However, any conclusion would be premature. It remains to be seen how far things escalate further.