Cancellation of second race leads to spat between NES and marshals

With NES openly blaming marshals, theories on social media insist that NES never had enough marshals in the first place, which led the series to react with a second statement, doubling down on its position.

As if the NLS-NES-situation is not complex and controversial enough, the latest cancellation of the NES2 round on 4 May adds more fuel to the fire, with the AvD-led Nurburgring Endurance Serie (NES) openly blaming a "coordinated withdrawal" by more than 80 marshals as the reason for the cancellation of the final endurance race at the Nordschleife before the Nurburgring 24 hours.

The newly-formed and highly-controversial counter-series to the VLN-led and ADAC-sponsored Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) has now created a new battleground with the marshals community, as enraged marshals voiced heavy doubts over the credibility of the statement to Motorsport.com's German sister publication Motorsport-Total.com.

More anger by marshals about being blamed for what they think is incompetence by NES was released on social media with several theories being voiced, centering around the suspicion that NES never had enough marshals in the first place.

Another theory states the amount of entries as a reason. In a list published on Thursday, 15 cars have been listed with only nine entries being accepted. Putting the blame on the marshals would distract from the prospect of a miniscule field for the legendary racetrack.

The official account of a concerted withdrawal was also called into question by the fact that the marshals are not centrally organised. "If you were to plan such an action with 80 people, it would not remain secret," an anonymous source told Motorsport-Total.com.

A marshal commented: "I am not aware of any group that has declared its support for the NES. There are section leaders appointed by the organiser without a fixed group of marshals. I think it's absolute nonsense that a total of 80 people have canceled [in an organised manner]."

NES sees no reason to provide proof

Being confronted by Motorsport-Total.com back on Friday and asked for evidence of the claim for an organised withdrawal by marshals, NES reversed the burden of proof. An NES spokesperson replied on Sunday evening: "It is human nature to have doubts, but then these people should also justify and prove their doubts. We ask for your understanding that NES sees no need to provide evidence and thus make records public."

With further theories going around on social media, including the theory that NES deliberately waited with the cancellation for Friday to cancel the race on the authority of force majeure, NES reacted with a public statement, doubling down on its position.

"The outrageous allegations and insinuations that not enough sports attendants had agreed to take part in NES.02 from the outset are denied by NES with utmost clarity and decisiveness."

The Nurburgring-Nordschleife requires at least 380 marshals for 190 marshal posts. In addition, there are personnel for the pits, paddock and parking lots. NLS usually calculates 450 helpers. Around 1,000 marshals are on duty at the 24-hour race.

"The NES organisation had received a sufficient number of registrations and confirmations from track safety marshals by Friday noon, including reserves, for the necessary staffing of the race track in accordance with the valid DMSB track licence.

"By 12:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, the race was completely guaranteed. No organiser can compensate for the 88 cancellations that followed within 90 minutes. There was no alternative to canceling the race event planned for Saturday for safety reasons."

The statement goes on: "NES has certainly not invested several hundred thousands of euros in recent months to create the infrastructure necessary for racing in order to then organise a 'fake race'."

"These extensive investments include sets of flags, Code 60 and other signs, four BMW 330iX intervention cars including comprehensive equipment, IT equipment, number and window stickers, registration systems and other software, equipment for technicians, cash register systems, new regulations, various printing costs, GPS system, website and other communication measures and much more.

"NES also booked a helicopter for TV recordings, booked the entire TV production including two live streams and three onboards as well as cameramen, commentators etc., booked hotel rooms, ordered catering and so on, knowing full well that none of this was needed?

"NES lets the teams and drivers, some from overseas, and the entire organisation team, race management, technical team, timekeeping team, crews of the various vehicles, towing and recovery services, E-Unit, fire department and many other helpers (more than a hundred people in total) travel to the Nurburgring with the deliberate intention of not being able or willing to hold the race?

"May anyone make their own judgment, NES will not comment further on these rumors and business-damaging allegations, which are published on social media channels without any substance.

"The damage caused by these withdrawals has primarily fallen on the teams and drivers who wanted to take part in this race and went to great lengths to do so. Drivers who had traveled from far away to complete the necessary laps for their Nordschleife permit were deprived of this opportunity. The victims are also many service providers, businesses and self-employed people, from hotels and restaurants to caterers and photographers, to name just a few examples.

Robert Wickens missing out on Permit A

The most notable driver who is affected is Robert Wickens, who is missing two laps and a result for the DMSB Permit Nordschleife (DPN) A after his horror crash at the NLS season opener. It is also unclear whether he will be able to continue via the exemption rule, because in the past the DMSB has been strict in cases where both laps and a result are missing.

The Hyundai Motor America-supported Bryan Herta Autosport team returns to the Nordschleife in 2024 with a confirmed line-up of Mason Filippi, Harry Gottsacker and Mark Wilkins. Bryson Morris completed the team for the Qualifiers weekend in his first Nordschleife start with a TCR car, although its final driver for the 24 Hours weekend is yet to be confirmed. Wickens was sharing a Target-run Hyundai with Wilkins when he suffered his crash.

Whether the NES is doing itself a favor by passing the buck to the marshals alone remains to be seen. After all, it would also have to rely on the marshals for the remaining races, should they be held.