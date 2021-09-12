Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / BMW postpones M4 GT3's race debut after crash in practice
VLN News

BMW completes "trouble-free" debut with new M4 GT3 on Nordschleife

By:

BMW has described the competition debut of its new M4 GT3 as a success after completing a "trouble-free" outing in the seventh round of the Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS).

BMW completes "trouble-free" debut with new M4 GT3 on Nordschleife

The M4 GT3, which replaces the venerable M6 that has been in service since 2016, was due to make its debut on the Nurburgring Nordschleife in June but this was postponed after a technical fault caused Sheldon van der Linde to crash in practice.

The car had previously appeared at the official Spa 24 Hours test day, where it had topped the unofficial times with Nick Yelloly.

With development ongoing on the yet-to-be-homologated M4, it ran in the SPX class and had to start from the rear of the GT3 class field for Saturday's six-hour race.

BMW factory drivers Philipp Eng and Augusto Farfus had climbed into the top 10 before completing a planned exercise of running the tank to empty in the final minutes, meaning the car was listed as a retirement.

Reflecting on a “successful race debut,” BMW M Motorsport boss Mike Krack said: “The car ran like clockwork and we had no problems at all during yesterday’s testing or in qualifying and the race today.

“Augusto and Philipp were delighted with the performance of the BMW M4 GT3 and confirmed how great the BMW M4 GT3 drives on the Nordschleife. Overall, we are very pleased with this NLS Saturday.”

BMW M4 GT3: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus

BMW M4 GT3: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus

Photo by: BMW

Eng said that the M4 was “easier to drive but the performance is even better” relative to the M6 that won the Nurburgring 24 Hours in 2020.

“The Nordschleife was a busy place again today and I had a few situations with other cars, but it helped that you can overtake offline with the BMW M4 GT3 too, without getting yourself into trouble right away,” explained the Austrian, who won the Spa 24 Hours with the M6 in 2016 and 2018.

“Overall, I feel that it went great. The race was smooth and I would be happy to start the 24-hour race with this car right away.”

Farfus added: “It was a very emotional day because I remember my first rollout in Dingolfing and after so many months, we come to the Nordschleife and I did the first race start with the new BMW M4 GT3. It was just great.

“Thanks to BMW who did an amazing job, the car ran trouble-free. We could experience and measure the speed of the car against the competition so it was a great lesson today.

“The car feels very, very good and I can’t wait to be back at the Nordschleife with the car.”

The race was won by Porsche factory drivers Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen for Manthey Racing, this year's Nurburgring 24 Hours winners beating BMW Junior Team drivers Dan Harper, Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen in an M6 GT3. 

BMW M4 GT3: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus

BMW M4 GT3: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus

Photo by: BMW

shares
comments

Related video

BMW postpones M4 GT3's race debut after crash in practice

Previous article

BMW postpones M4 GT3's race debut after crash in practice
Load comments

Trending

1
FIA F2

Ticktum admits he's "blown his chances" in F1

1 h
2
Formula 1

Williams: F1 helmet cam capturing dash information "not ideal"

2 h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes would drop MGU-H from F1 engine to help VW entry

4 h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint

20 h
5
Formula 1

"Very strict" clauses in Albon's contract protect Mercedes - Wolff

1 d
Latest news
BMW completes "trouble-free" debut with new M4 GT3 on Nordschleife
VLN

BMW completes "trouble-free" debut with new M4 GT3 on Nordschleife

50m
BMW postpones M4 GT3's race debut after crash in practice
VLN

BMW postpones M4 GT3's race debut after crash in practice

Jun 26, 2021
BMW's M4 GT3 car to make Nurburgring debut in June
VLN

BMW's M4 GT3 car to make Nurburgring debut in June

Jun 2, 2021
Pilet joins Falken Porsche team for VLN finale
VLN

Pilet joins Falken Porsche team for VLN finale

Oct 23, 2019
Aston Martin won't contest Nurburgring 24 Hours in GT3
Endu

Aston Martin won't contest Nurburgring 24 Hours in GT3

Apr 15, 2019
Latest videos
Live - Round 7: ROWE 6h ADAC Ruhr-Pokal-Rennen 06:00:00
VLN
Sep 9, 2021

Live - Round 7: ROWE 6h ADAC Ruhr-Pokal-Rennen

Live - Round 6: 44. RCM DMV Grenzlandrennen 05:00:00
VLN
Jul 8, 2021

Live - Round 6: 44. RCM DMV Grenzlandrennen

Live - Round 5: 61. ADAC Reinoldus-Langstreckenrennen 05:00:00
VLN
Jul 8, 2021

Live - Round 5: 61. ADAC Reinoldus-Langstreckenrennen

Live: Round 4 - 52. Adenauer ADAC Rundstr.-Trophy (EN) 05:00:00
VLN
Jun 24, 2021

Live: Round 4 - 52. Adenauer ADAC Rundstr.-Trophy (EN)

FFF Racing Lamborghini in crashes during qualifying - Nürburgring Endurance Series 00:18
VLN
May 1, 2021

FFF Racing Lamborghini in crashes during qualifying - Nürburgring Endurance Series

More from
James Newbold
Lotus returns to GT arena with new Emira GT4
GT

Lotus returns to GT arena with new Emira GT4

Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime
WEC

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Trending Today

Ticktum admits he's "blown his chances" in F1
FIA F2 FIA F2

Ticktum admits he's "blown his chances" in F1

Williams: F1 helmet cam capturing dash information "not ideal"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: F1 helmet cam capturing dash information "not ideal"

Mercedes would drop MGU-H from F1 engine to help VW entry
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes would drop MGU-H from F1 engine to help VW entry

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint

"Very strict" clauses in Albon's contract protect Mercedes - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Very strict" clauses in Albon's contract protect Mercedes - Wolff

Aston says it's "100% nonsense" new Vettel F1 deal is in doubt
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston says it's "100% nonsense" new Vettel F1 deal is in doubt

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start

Latest news

BMW completes "trouble-free" debut with new M4 GT3 on Nordschleife
VLN VLN

BMW completes "trouble-free" debut with new M4 GT3 on Nordschleife

BMW postpones M4 GT3's race debut after crash in practice
VLN VLN

BMW postpones M4 GT3's race debut after crash in practice

BMW's M4 GT3 car to make Nurburgring debut in June
VLN VLN

BMW's M4 GT3 car to make Nurburgring debut in June

Pilet joins Falken Porsche team for VLN finale
VLN VLN

Pilet joins Falken Porsche team for VLN finale

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.