Abt signs Thiim to race Lamborghini for Nurburgring 24 Hours

Despite continuing with Audi for the DTM, Abt announced in February that it would enter the 24 Hours for the first time since 2017 with a Lamborghini GT3 EVO2 and enter several rounds of the Nordschleife-based Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS) in preparation.

It finished eighth in last weekend's opening NLS round with Lamborghini factory driver Marco Mapelli and van der Linde, who has remained contracted to Abt after electing not to continue as an Audi works driver. However, he will continue to race Abt-run Audis in the DTM alongside his role as a Formula E reserve.

As expected, two-time Nurburgring 24 Hours victor van der Linde will take his place in the lineup alongside Mapelli, newly-appointed Lambo factory driver Jordan Pepper and Thiim, who was racing a NorthWest Racing Aston Martin at Sebring last weekend in the World Endurance Championship season opener.

It will mark 2013 event winner Thiim's first outing in a Lamborghini since his DTM season was curtailed after two rounds of the 2022 campaign when his T3 Motorsport squad withdrew.

Two-time WEC GTE Pro champion Thiim said: “After the first meeting with my team-mates and the whole team, I am very excited and confident – this is going to be a great project.

“Representing the Lamborghini and ABT brands makes me very proud. My thanks also goes to Aston Martin, who made it possible for me to participate without any red tape.”

#27 ABT Sportsline Lamborghini Huracan GT3: Kelvin Van der Linde, Marco Mapelli Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Reflecting on his first experience in the Lamborghini, Van der Linde said: “The first impressions with the car on the Nordschleife were very positive. I think we have a lot of potential.

“My team-mates are great, I already know some of the mechanics from the DTM and that’s another reason why I already feel perfectly at home.

“I think with this strong squad in the cockpit and in the pits we can achieve a lot.”

Abt boss Thomas Biermaier added: “We are delighted that we have signed such a strong team for ABT’s comeback at the 24-hour race.

“The four guys not only have a lot of experience in GT3 racing, on the Nordschleife and to some extent in the Lamborghini, but also get on very well with each other – that’s a hugely important factor, especially in this race.”