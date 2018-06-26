Roborace to take part in 2018 Goodwood FoS

The Roborace autonomous racing car will take part in the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The car, which is powered by four 135kW electric motors and uses an artificial intelligence driver algorithm for guidance, will drive up the event’s 1.16-mile hillclimb course.

The 2018 edition of the FoS is the 25th anniversary of the event, and takes place on July 12-15.

“We are excited that the Duke of Richmond [FoS founder] has invited us to make history at Goodwood as we attempt the first ever fully - and truly - autonomous uphill climb using only artificial intelligence,” said Lucas di Grassi, Roborace CEO.

The Roborace car weighs 1,350kg and has an NVIDIA DRIVE PX 2 computer to process its data, which includes information from its LiDAR, radar, GPS, and ultrasonic systems, as well as camera sensors.

The automated driving system the Roborace car will use at Goodwood has been developed by automotive technology company ARRIVAL.

"The Goodwood hillclimb presents a real challenge for level four/level five autonomous driving systems," said ARRIVAL’s chief of software and AI Sergey Malygin.

"It is a narrow track with complex geometry. Turns and hills with a great deal of tree coverage mean you can’t rely on GPS/RTK signal for localisation.

“Use of all advanced sensors, including LiDARs and cameras with deep learning-based computer vision methods are needed to perform well at this course.”

Roborace will also present a virtual reality experience so FoS attendees can see the run from the car’s point of view, which will be accessible at its booth, located inside the event’s Future Lab area.

"I can't think of a more exciting way to celebrate our Silver Jubilee than to have Roborace attempt the first autonomous race car run up the hill," said Charles Gordon-Lennox, the Duke of Richmond.

"Roborace plays an important role in the future of mobility, challenging public perceptions and providing a platform to advance new technologies.

“This makes them the perfect partner to undertake this significant feat.”