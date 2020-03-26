Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Vintage / Breaking news

Goodwood Festival of Speed postponed

shares
comments
Goodwood Festival of Speed postponed
By:
Mar 26, 2020, 1:54 PM

Goodwood's popular Festival of Speed event is the latest motorsport fixture to be postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The 9-12 July event normally attracts around 200,000 spectators and features a hillclimb competition, along with countless demonstration runs and a wealth of static displays.

On Tuesday, Motorsport UK – motorsport's governing body – announced that all event permits would be suspended until the end of June at the earliest.

But Goodwood's organisers have now taken the decision to postpone the Festival of Speed amid the current uncertainty over when restrictions on mass gatherings imposed by the UK government will be lifted.

"Over the last few weeks, we have been working together with everyone involved to understand the viability of the Festival of Speed going ahead in July," said the Duke of Richmond.

"Due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus threat and not knowing whether the situation will have significantly improved by then, we sadly need to postpone the Festival of Speed in July."

The event is now set to take place in either late summer or early autumn.

The Festival of Speed is the second of Goodwood's three main motorsport events to be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, after its Members' Meeting – which was due to take place this weekend – was also postponed.

Related video

Next article
Franchitti to make racing return in Goodwood Revival

Previous article

Franchitti to make racing return in Goodwood Revival
Load comments

About this article

Series Vintage
Author Stephen Lickorish

Trending

1
Formula 1

Is this the real secret behind the Mercedes DAS system?

3h
2
Formula 1

The only other time F1 called off a race

1h
3
Super Formula

How Super Formula dodged motorsport's new reality

30m
4
Formula 1

Ferrari wasted a year with Raikkonen - Briatore

5
Formula 1

Haas F1 confirms Fittipaldi, Deletraz in test/reserve roles

55m

Latest videos

1966 Ford GT40 Mk. II P/1046 - The Car That Won Le Mans For Ford and America 02:30
Vintage

1966 Ford GT40 Mk. II P/1046 - The Car That Won Le Mans For Ford and America

Best onboard angles from Le Mans Classic! 01:27
Vintage

Best onboard angles from Le Mans Classic!

Silverstone classic: Adrian Newey spin 00:38
Vintage

Silverstone classic: Adrian Newey spin

Silverstone Classic 2008: Formula Junior race start 00:56
Vintage

Silverstone Classic 2008: Formula Junior race start

Goodwood FOS: Oliver Solberg is a madman 01:02
Vintage

Goodwood FOS: Oliver Solberg is a madman

Latest news

Goodwood Festival of Speed postponed
Vint

Goodwood Festival of Speed postponed

Franchitti to make racing return in Goodwood Revival
Vint

Franchitti to make racing return in Goodwood Revival

Live: Watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed
Vint

Live: Watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed

This $6m Ferrari 275 GTB prototype took on Rally Monte Carlo
Vint

This $6m Ferrari 275 GTB prototype took on Rally Monte Carlo

Team Menard's 1982 Indy 500 racer is being sold in January
Vint

Team Menard's 1982 Indy 500 racer is being sold in January

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.