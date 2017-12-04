F1 car to race 1200hp Toyota 86 in Adelaide

An Arrows Formula 1 car and a street legal 1200-horsepower Toyota 86 are set to race each other during the Adelaide Motorsport Festival next weekend.

The roll race on the front straight of the old Adelaide Grand Prix circuit is being billed as the major drawcard for the AMF event, which is centred around the inner city Victoria Park track and features sprints, parades, and demonstration runs.

World Time Attack winner and Supercars star Tim Slade has been drafted in to drive the 'WTF 86' in Adelaide, a 1200-horsepower Toyota 86 powered by a modified VR38 engine out of a Nissan GT-R.

Slade will take on a 1994 Footwork Arrows FA15 driven by Super2 regular Josh Kean in a roll race on the front straight of the old Adelaide Grand Prix circuit on the Saturday afternoon of the AMF.

While the Arrows has become a staple of the AMF event, and featured in the 'Race to the City' promotional film, the WTF 86 will be making its first public appearance following a much-publicised build played out on social media.

AMF organisers have also confirmed there will be a 'Peak Hour of Power' on the Friday evening of the event, which a number of exotic cars driven by well-known Australian drivers.

The city centre parade will feature plenty of F1 machinery, with Kean driving an Arrows A21, Cameron Waters in a 1986-spec Benetton, and Slade in the FA15.

Garth Tander will drive the Super5000 prototype, while Craig Lowndes will pedal a Ferrari FXX.

The parade will end at the now traditional Gouger Street event on the Friday night.

“The Gouger Street event is a staple of not only the Adelaide Motorsport Festival and the Adelaide Rally, but a tradition that dates back for more than a decade to the original Classic Adelaide Rally,” explained Event Director Tim Possingham.

“Adelaide is one of very few places, if anywhere, in the world where the public can see incredible racing machinery, including genuine Formula 1 cars, driven through the middle of the city at peak hour. It is quite a remarkable sight and sound.

“Gouger street is one of the best areas in the CBD for food and drink and with live music and hundreds of Rally cars also on display, it’s definitely an event not to miss.”