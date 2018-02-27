David Coulthard to race Mercedes at Goodwood

Former Grand Prix star David Coulthard will return to Goodwood for the 76th Members’ Meeting when he will race a Mercedes 300SL in the Salvadori Cup.

The Scot, 46, will race the Mercedes for the new IWC Schaffhausen Historic Racing Team against Jaguar D-types, Lister-Jaguars and Birdcage Maseratis in the 20-minute race for sports and sports-racing cars produced between 1955 and 1960.

Coulthard finished runner-up in the 2001 Formula One World Drivers’ Championship driving a Mercedes-powered McLaren. The former Williams, McLaren and Red Bull Racing driver has experience of Goodwood, having competed in an Austin A35 in the St Mary’s Trophy at the 2016 Revival Meeting.

However, on March 18 he will make his race debut at the Members’ Meeting in the classic six-cylinder Mercedes.

IWC is the timing partner for the Goodwood Members’ Meetings and has previously created special moments at the event. In 2016 Mika Hakkinen and Jochen Mass drove a pair of W196 ‘Silver Arrows’ and last year Coulthard drove his dream car, the Mercedes 300SL.

Brand ambassador Coulthard will be the first driver to race for the team, this time fielding the Mercedes 300SL in competition. The car and team will be unveiled by IWC CEO Christoph Grainger-Herr on Saturday morning, ahead of qualifying for the Salvadori Cup.

As well as Coulthard, IWC plans to call on its strong relationships within motorsport, including the Mercedes Grand Prix team, and is understood to have Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas at its disposal. Further dates in the race team’s calendar are still to be announced.

Though Coulthard retired from full-time competition at the end of his DTM career in 2012, he has continued to contest events such as the Race of Champions - winning this year's edition in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

Story by Paul Lawrence