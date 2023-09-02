Subscribe
Previous / Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Vintage News

Button set to race Fangio’s personal Jaguar at Goodwood

Jenson Button is set to race a Jaguar C-Type that once belonged to fellow Formula 1 world champion Juan Manuel Fangio in next weekend’s Goodwood Revival.

Adam Cooper
By:
#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Jenson Button

The famous car is now owned by Button, who will share driving duties in the Freddie March Memorial Trophy with his close friend and GT racer Alex Buncombe.

The C-Type is regarded as one of the most important models in Jaguar’s history, having won Le Mans in 1951 in the hands of Peter Walker and Peter Whitehead, and again in 1953 with Duncan Hamilton and Tony Rolt.

One of just 53 C-Types that were made by the Coventry manufacturer, chassis XKC018 was purchased in October 1952 by Fangio, who had won his first title the previous year, via Jaguar’s Belgian agent.

The car was subsequently shipped back to his native Argentina, and having passed through the local importer it was raced by other drivers for several years.

In the 1980s it was purchased and restored by American Bill Tracy, before heading to Europe. It took part in the Mille Miglia recreation in 2012, and was subsequently raced regularly in events such as Le Mans Classic and the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique before being acquired by Button.

The car is regarded in historic circles as being very original, having retained its factory engine and transmission.

“My beauty’s prior owner was the exceptional Juan Manuel Fangio who dominated F1 in the 1950s by winning five World Championships,” Button wrote on Instagram. “He bought XKC018 as a road car, she’s the only bronze Jaguar C-type produced by the factory. Cool, right?

“In the early years, this car was raced in South America, arriving in Europe a couple of decades ago, and won at Classic Le Mans, classic Monaco and Goodwood. Fingers crossed this bronze beauty will win again!

“How exciting, the countdown is on; in six days I'm set to race her at Goodwood Revival with my pal Alex Buncombe.”

 

Button made it clear that he is looking forward to the event, which comes after a busy season that has seen him competing at Le Mans and in several NASCAR road course races.

"The Goodwood Revival is the best weekend of the year for many reasons, such as the cars, the track and seeing everyone dressed up,” he said. “As soon as you walk through the gates, it’s like you’ve stepped back in time.

“There is nothing like it. The technology is very different from the car I raced at Le Mans a few months ago. Everything is very mechanical, which I love.”

As well as the C-Type, Jaguar enthusiast Button owns an ex-Le Mans XK120 and an E-Type.

shares
comments

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Gasly: Alpine “expected” to be knocked out in Q1

Gasly: Alpine “expected” to be knocked out in Q1

Formula 1
Italian GP

Gasly: Alpine “expected” to be knocked out in Q1 Gasly: Alpine “expected” to be knocked out in Q1

Perez went “blind” into qualifying after Friday crash

Perez went “blind” into qualifying after Friday crash

Formula 1
Italian GP

Perez went “blind” into qualifying after Friday crash Perez went “blind” into qualifying after Friday crash

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Jenson Button More from
Jenson Button
Jenson Button to race IMSA GTP Porsche 963 at Petit Le Mans

Jenson Button to race IMSA GTP Porsche 963 at Petit Le Mans

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Jenson Button to race IMSA GTP Porsche 963 at Petit Le Mans Jenson Button to race IMSA GTP Porsche 963 at Petit Le Mans

Van Gisbergen leads ringers with top-ten finish at Indianapolis

Van Gisbergen leads ringers with top-ten finish at Indianapolis

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis

Van Gisbergen leads ringers with top-ten finish at Indianapolis Van Gisbergen leads ringers with top-ten finish at Indianapolis

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over

Latest news

2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari

2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari 2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari

Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises

Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II

Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises

JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole

JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II

JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

Indy IndyCar
Portland

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe