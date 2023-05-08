Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test
Young Kiwi Brock Gilchrist has landed a test in a Triple Eight Camaro Supercar after wrapping up the New Zealand Toyota 86 title.
Gilchrist sealed the title in dramatic fashion at Hampton Downs on the weekend, coming home 17th in the finale after an early crash threatened to cost him the series.
The prize package for winning the one-make series includes a fully-funded outing at the Nürburgring in a Supra at an ADAC GT4 Germany round.
He was also chosen by the Tony Quinn Foundation, spearheaded by Hampton Downs owner and majority Triple Eight owner Tony Quinn, as the recipient of a T8 test at Queensland Raceway in July.
“It’s mind blowing,” said Gilchrist.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to drive a Supercar and it was always a dream of my dad who was a massive fan – I’m named after one of the greatest.
“And my dream and my dad’s dream is going to come true in not just any Supercar, but that one, a Gen3 Red Bull Camaro. I’ll be pinching myself for a little while yet.”
T8 managing director Jamie Whincup said his team welcomed the opportunity to nurture young talent.
"We believe strongly in the importance of developing future talent and giving opportunities to up-and-coming drivers," said Whincup.
"We're proud to be able to support the Tony Quinn Foundation in this way.
"Driving one of the Red Bull Ampol Racing Gen3 Camaros is a massive opportunity and we've no doubt Brock will make the most of it. We're excited to see how he goes and we'll give him all the tools to do a great job and have some fun."
According to TQF trustee Josie Spillane, Gilchrist was the chosen for the test even before sealing the Toyota title.
“He’s come a very long way as a driver even this season,” Spillane.
“All of the trustees came together last week. We agreed all round that regardless of the championship outcome on Sunday, Brock was our choice for this outstanding opportunity.
“His motorsport talent is obviously evident and he has also worked incredibly hard on the off-track requirements of being a top-line racing driver. Putting a racing season together these days and finding sponsors is not an easy job and he was the last guy on the grid for this season.
"Nevertheless, in a field of up-and-coming talent, Brock, for us, was the stand-out performer.
“He’s charismatic, engaging and is extremely professional in all of his off-track dealings with everyone. He had a tough season last year and came back in emphatic style this season and that caught the eye of every trustee – Tony, Steve Horne, Greg Murphy, John Gordon and myself.
"He is doing a great job of laying foundations for a shot at big future if he wants it.”
Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest
Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest
Why van Gisbergen escaped penalty in Perth
Why van Gisbergen escaped penalty in Perth Why van Gisbergen escaped penalty in Perth
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Latest news
The power behind Honda’s American dreams
The power behind Honda’s American dreams The power behind Honda’s American dreams
Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer
Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer
Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP
Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP
Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend
Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.