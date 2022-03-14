Wood, Boys join BJR for Bathurst 1000

Listen to this article

Experienced Supercars racer Wood returns to the team for a second year running.

Once again he'll be in the lead #8 entry, however this time he'll partner new signing Andre Heimgartner.

The 2022 running will mark Wood's 15th Great Race start, has best finish so far coming in 2017, a fourth with Chris Pither when driving for Erebus Motorsport.

Last year he and Nick Percat finished sixth.

“I’m very happy to be returning to the BJR family and co-driving with Andre this year," said Wood.

"We’re obviously only one round in so far but the car and whole team looked great in Sydney and if not for a bit of bad luck the guys could have been fighting for a podium.

“It will be great to see how the season unfolds as I’ve watched Andre grow and mature as a driver and I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to drive alongside him come Bathurst.”

For Boys, meanwhile, it will be a second Bathurst 1000 start. He joined then-BJR driver Todd Hazelwood in 2020, but crashed out mid-race.

He missed out on a seat last year but is back in 2022 alongside Macauley Jones.

“Jordan is a really strong driver and he’s been in Super2 for a while, so I thought it was a good chance to get him back together with the team," said BJR boss Brad Jones.

"There’s lots of things that contribute but the fact is I think he is fast and I think he fits in with the team well and will do a great job, and that’s why I want him.”

Boys added: "I’m really stoked to be able to jump back in and to be able to do it with Macca is great too because he is probably the guy I’m closest with in the field."

Boys, who raced in Super2 and S5000 last year, is yet to make a competitive appearance in either series this year.

The 2022 Bathurst 1000 will take place on October 6-9.