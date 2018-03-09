Wolff to launch female motorsport programme in Australia

Susie Wolff has revealed plans to launch her Dare to be Different programme in Australia this year.

The former Formula 1 test driver confirmed to Aussie motoring website Drive.com.au that she's working with the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport to bring the programme down under, to help foster a stronger network of support for women in motorsport.

The programme has been running in Europe since Wolff ended her full-time driving career, with the likes of Claire Williams and Tatiana Calderon working in ambassador roles.

In Australia, Simona de Silvestro and rally ace Molly Taylor are set to be involved, with the full details to be revealed during the Australian Grand Prix weekend later this month.

“It’s a collaboration between Dare to be Different and CAMS,” Wolff told Drive.com.au at the Geneva Motor Show.

“They’re very excited and enthusiastic about the project and have great hopes.

“It’s an absolute blueprint of what we’re doing [in Europe]. I think that’s why it works so well with the FIA women’s program, because we’re going into the schools and getting the girls to the kart track.

“But it’s not just about the racing types, it’s about engineering, mechanics, journalism. We want to open up every aspect of the sport.

"In Australia we’re going to have Simona de Silvestro, we’re going to have Molly [Taylor], we want role models to inspire the girls.”

CAMS has been active in its support of female participation in recent years, forming the Women of Australian Motor Sport group back in 2010, which is tied up with the FIA's Women in Motor Sport Commission.

Australia has a number of professional female drivers in its professional motorsport ranks, including Supercars star de Silvestro, factory Subaru driver Taylor, and Leanne Tander, who won the the 2016 Australian Formula Ford Series and made her Carrera Cup debut in Adelaide last weekend.

Outside of the driver's seat Romy Mayer works as a data engineer at Triple Eight Race Engineering, while Janelle Navarro is a well-known figure in the Supercars paddock and currently works in a senior mechanic role at Matt Stone Racing.