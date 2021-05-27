Tickets Subscribe
Supercars teams poised to leave Victoria
Supercars / Winton News

Winton Supercars round postponed

By:

This weekend's Supercars round at Winton won't go ahead as Victoria braces for its latest lockdown.

Winton Supercars round postponed

The state is facing what is called a "circuit breaker" shutdown as it deals with a fresh COVID-19 outbreak.

The cluster, first identified on Monday, has now grown to 26 positive cases, 12 of which came overnight.

As a result of the lockdown this weekend's Winton SuperSprint has been postponed.

Support category teams and other event staff that has already arrived are now leaving the circuit, located in the state's north.

As first reported by Motorsport.com the Winton round will be moved to the break between Townsville and Sydney Motorsport Park, with July 31-August 1 the proposed new date.

"Supercars and the Benalla Auto Club have this morning confirmed this weekend’s planned staging of the Winton SuperSprint will be postponed due to the ongoing COVID situation in Victoria," read a statement from Supercars.

"The proposed new event dates will be 31 July-1 August 2021. This will be confirmed within the next seven days.

"While regrettable, today’s decision has been made to ensure the health and safety of all Supercars fans, staff and teams.

"Ticket holders for this weekend’s event can either collect a full refund or hold on to their tickets for the Winton SuperSprint to run on the new dates.

"Supercars and the Benalla Auto Club will continue to ensure that all events are compliant with appropriate State, Territory and Federal regulations."

Supercars teams poised to leave Victoria

Supercars teams poised to leave Victoria
Series Supercars
Event Winton
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

