Winton Supercars: McLaughlin tops final practice

Scott McLaughlin will head into Supercars qualifying at Winton as the man to beat, after topping the final practice session at the Victorian circuit.

The points leader had a couple of goes at the top of the times, first going fastest 17 minutes in with a 1m20.099s.

He was then shuffled to the back end of the top five, before securing top spot for good with a little over 10 minutes to go with a 1m19.460s. That was good enough to hold off a late charge from teammate Fabian Coulthard by 0.2s, despite McLaughlin not going quicker on a better set of used rubber at the end.

"It was good," said McLaughlin. "The last set of tyres wasn't new, but they didn't feel as good as the previous set of pre-marked. We thought that were worse tyres, the ones I did the 19.4 on, but they were actually really good.

"We concentrated on the quali car this morning, luckily it was dry, we got away with that. It feels good. We got plenty of goes, which is always nice as as a driver; you just keep throwing decent tyres at it, trying different things with lines.

"The track is fast an the cars are fast, so hopefully we stay up there."

Nissan pair Michael Caruso and Rick Kelly were third and fourth fastest respectively, while Walkinshaw Andretti United pair Scott Pye and James Courtney – who returned after missing yesterday through illness – were fifth and sixth.

Rookie Anton de Pasquale was seventh despite not getting a green tyre gain, while Cam Waters, Lee Holdsworth, and David Reynolds rounded out the Top 10.

There wasn't a single Triple Eight car at the front, Shane van Gisbergen the best of the trio down in 17th. Craig Lowndes was just 19th, while Jamie Whincup was left stranded down in 24th.

"We used good tyres yesterday and not so good today, so I wouldn't look too much on the sheets," said Whincup.

"We're chipping away with out car set-up, not much to report. We shouldn't have been as slow as that, but there's no panic stations. If we're back down that dar in quali we'll be a bit nervous, but we think we've got the tools for the job."