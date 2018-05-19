Global
Winton Supercars: McLaughlin tops final practice

By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
19/05/2018 01:30

Scott McLaughlin will head into Supercars qualifying at Winton as the man to beat, after topping the final practice session at the Victorian circuit.

The points leader had a couple of goes at the top of the times, first going fastest 17 minutes in with a 1m20.099s.

He was then shuffled to the back end of the top five, before securing top spot for good with a little over 10 minutes to go with a 1m19.460s. That was good enough to hold off a late charge from teammate Fabian Coulthard by 0.2s, despite McLaughlin not going quicker on a better set of used rubber at the end.

"It was good," said McLaughlin. "The last set of tyres wasn't new, but they didn't feel as good as the previous set of pre-marked. We thought that were worse tyres, the ones I did the 19.4 on, but they were actually really good.

"We concentrated on the quali car this morning, luckily it was dry, we got away with that. It feels good. We got plenty of goes, which is always nice as as a driver; you just keep throwing decent tyres at it, trying different things with lines.

"The track is fast an the cars are fast, so hopefully we stay up there."

Nissan pair Michael Caruso and Rick Kelly were third and fourth fastest respectively, while Walkinshaw Andretti United pair Scott Pye and James Courtney – who returned after missing yesterday through illness – were fifth and sixth.

Rookie Anton de Pasquale was seventh despite not getting a green tyre gain, while Cam Waters, Lee Holdsworth, and David Reynolds rounded out the Top 10.

There wasn't a single Triple Eight car at the front, Shane van Gisbergen the best of the trio down in 17th. Craig Lowndes was just 19th, while Jamie Whincup was left stranded down in 24th.

"We used good tyres yesterday and not so good today, so I wouldn't look too much on the sheets," said Whincup.

"We're chipping away with out car set-up, not much to report. We shouldn't have been as slow as that, but there's no panic stations. If we're back down that dar in quali we'll be a bit nervous, but we think we've got the tools for the job."

ClaDriverCarTimeGap
1 17 new_zealand  Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 1'19.4601  
2 12 new_zealand  Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 1'19.6696 0.2095
3 23 australia  Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 1'19.6797 0.2196
4 15 australia  Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 1'19.7104 0.2503
5 2 australia  Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.7650 0.3049
6 25 australia  Jack Perkins  Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.7893 0.3292
7 99 australia  Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.7910 0.3309
8 6 australia  Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 1'19.8761 0.4160
9 400 australia  Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.8967 0.4366
10 9 australia  David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.8980 0.4379
11 33 australia  Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.8982 0.4381
12 5 australia  Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 1'19.9919 0.5318
13 56 new_zealand  Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 1'20.0149 0.5548
14 14 australia  Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.0343 0.5742
15 55 australia  Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 1'20.0456 0.5855
16 78 switzerland  Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 1'20.0682 0.6081
17 97 new_zealand  Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.0765 0.6164
18 7 new_zealand  Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 1'20.1097 0.6496
19 888 australia  Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.2337 0.7736
20 230 australia  Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 1'20.3061 0.8460
21 19 australia  Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.3268 0.8667
22 35 australia  Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 1'20.3354 0.8753
23 8 australia  Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.3441 0.8840
24 1 australia  Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.3629 0.9028
25 34 australia  James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.5666 1.1065
26 21 australia  Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 1'20.5737 1.1136
Series Supercars
Event Winton
Track Winton Motor Raceway
Article type Breaking news
